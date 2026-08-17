Disney Celebrates World Princess Week with a Beautiful New Live Action Short and So Much More

World Princess Week 2026 is here.

Since Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs first debuted, princesses have been a major part of what makes Disney special. Now, those classic and modern characters are being celebrated with 2026's World Princess Week.

What's Happening:

  • Disney's World Princess Week begins today and with it comes a collection of new content for fans to watch, and to experience.
  • Once a Princess, Always a Princess is a new live action short film from filmmaker Alex Prager about two girls from neighboring apartments who start a friendship through a shared love of Disney Princesses. The short is now available on Disney+ but can also be found on YouTube.

  • Disney and Make-A-Wish are continuing their partnership and are celebrating World Princess Week by granting a number of Disney Princess related wishes.
  • The Disney Princess Collection on Disney+ will be featured on the streaming platform so fans can find their favorite Princess stories.
  • TikTok is activating a Spotlight anchor and IP detail page dedicated to Disney Princesses.
  • The Disney Princess Experience was announced this past weekend during D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.

More Disney Princess News:

Dirk Libbey
Dirk has been covering the entertainment industry, with a focus on theme parks, for over 10 years. Writing for Laughing Place is the first time he wasn't the only staff Disney nerd. His time not spent inside a theme park is spent wishing he was inside a theme park, and waiting for kids to get tall enough to go on all the rides.
View all articles by Dirk Libbey