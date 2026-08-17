Disney Celebrates World Princess Week with a Beautiful New Live Action Short and So Much More

Since Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs first debuted, princesses have been a major part of what makes Disney special. Now, those classic and modern characters are being celebrated with 2026's World Princess Week.

What's Happening:

Disney's World Princess Week begins today and with it comes a collection of new content for fans to watch, and to experience.

Once a Princess, Always a Princess is a new live action short film from filmmaker Alex Prager about two girls from neighboring apartments who start a friendship through a shared love of Disney Princesses. The short is now available on Disney+ but can also be found on YouTube.

Also released on Disney+ and YouTube is Disney Princess: The Ultimate Concert Celebration, which was recently filmed at Disneyland Resort.

Disney and Make-A-Wish are continuing their partnership and are celebrating World Princess Week by granting a number of Disney Princess related wishes.

The Disney Princess Collection on Disney+ will be featured on the streaming platform so fans can find their favorite Princess stories.

TikTok is activating a Spotlight anchor and IP detail page dedicated to Disney Princesses.

The Disney Princess Experience was announced this past weekend during D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.

More Disney Princess News: