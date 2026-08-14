Photos/Video - Disney Princess: The Ultimate Concert Celebration Serenades Paradise Gardens Park
During D23 Day today at the Disneyland Resort, a very special concert united the women behind the voices of several beloved Disney Princesses.
As a lead-in to this weekend's D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, D23 Day features many special moments and events, with Disney Princess: The Ultimate Concert Celebration standing out as a particularly notable highlight.
Held at Disney California Adventure's Paradise Gardens Park, the Disney+ branded concert, Disney Princess: The Ultimate Concert Celebration, featured voices from both live-action and animated Disney classics, including:
- Brandy
- Paige O'Hara
- Susan Egan
- Jodi Benson,
- Halle Bailey
- Auliʻi Cravalho
- Catherine Laga'aia
- Lea Salonga
- Judy Kuhn
- Anika Noni Rose
Among the special moments from the show were those where two actresses who played the same role shared a duet.
If you missed it, don't fret! In addition to the video we have above, you'll be able to catch the show when it comes to Disney+.
Check out Laughing Place all weekend for our ongoing coverage of all things D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event!