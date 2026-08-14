Photos/Video - Disney Princess: The Ultimate Concert Celebration Serenades Paradise Gardens Park

The filmed special is coming to Disney+ and beyond.

During D23 Day today at the Disneyland Resort, a very special concert united the women behind the voices of several beloved Disney Princesses.

As a lead-in to this weekend's D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, D23 Day features many special moments and events, with Disney Princess: The Ultimate Concert Celebration standing out as a particularly notable highlight.

Held at Disney California Adventure's Paradise Gardens Park, the Disney+ branded concert, Disney Princess: The Ultimate Concert Celebration, featured voices from both live-action and animated Disney classics, including:

  • Brandy
  • Paige O'Hara
  • Susan Egan
  • Jodi Benson,
  • Halle Bailey
  • Auliʻi Cravalho
  • Catherine Laga'aia
  • Lea Salonga
  • Judy Kuhn
  • Anika Noni Rose

Among the special moments from the show were those where two actresses who played the same role shared a duet.

If you missed it, don't fret! In addition to the video we have above, you'll be able to catch the show when it comes to Disney+.

Check out Laughing Place all weekend for our ongoing coverage of all things D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event!

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Eric Goldman
Growing up in Los Angeles, Eric grew up adoring movies and theme parks, carrying that love with him into a career covering a wide gamut of entertainment and pop culture that also includes TV, toys and comics. As a lifelong fan of both Disneyland and horror, the Haunted Mansion is his dream home.
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Ben Breitbart
Benji is a lifelong Disney fan who also specializes in business and finance. Thankfully for us, he's able to combine these knowledge bases for Laughing Place, analyzing all of the moves The Walt Disney Company makes.
View all articles by Ben Breitbart