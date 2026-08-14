Photos/Video - Disney Princess: The Ultimate Concert Celebration Serenades Paradise Gardens Park

The filmed special is coming to Disney+ and beyond.

During D23 Day today at the Disneyland Resort, a very special concert united the women behind the voices of several beloved Disney Princesses.

As a lead-in to this weekend's D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, D23 Day features many special moments and events, with Disney Princess: The Ultimate Concert Celebration standing out as a particularly notable highlight.

Held at Disney California Adventure's Paradise Gardens Park, the Disney+ branded concert, Disney Princess: The Ultimate Concert Celebration, featured voices from both live-action and animated Disney classics, including:

Brandy

Paige O'Hara

Susan Egan

Jodi Benson,

Halle Bailey

Auliʻi Cravalho

Catherine Laga'aia

Lea Salonga

Judy Kuhn

Anika Noni Rose

Among the special moments from the show were those where two actresses who played the same role shared a duet.

If you missed it, don't fret! In addition to the video we have above, you'll be able to catch the show when it comes to Disney+.

Check out Laughing Place all weekend for our ongoing coverage of all things D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event!