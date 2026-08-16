D23 Reveals New Traveling Disney Princess Experience
Coming soon to a kingdom near you!
A new traveling immersive experience is on its way to a kingdom near you, as revealed at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.
What's Happening:
- Earlier today at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Experience, Disney Theatrical Group showcased their projects - all while announcing something brand new.
- Host Ryan McCartan welcomed folks to the Disney Theatrical Group stage and helped debut the new traveling project, The Disney Princess Experience.
- The new touring exhibition was promised to be an innovative and interactive walk-through adventure that invites guests to go into the worlds of their favorite Disney Princesses, including Tiana, Moana, Rapunzel, Belle and Ariel.
- As part of the fun, guests can become part of their story, solving problems, participating in challenges, and even help lift some evil spells.
- To share more about the experience, some of the creatives behind the new experience were welcomed to the stage, and you can check out what they had to say in our video below.
- A royal adventure awaits, and more details are expected in the future.
- Taking place from August 14 through August 16, 2026, D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event is proving to be more expansive and immersive than ever before with three packed days of showcases filled with stars and storytellers, sneak peeks and behind-the-scenes moments, thrilling performances, shopping, surprises, and more. As the event continues, be sure to check out our D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event landing, and stay tuned to LaughingPlace.com during the event for all the big news!
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