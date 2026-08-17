LEGO Disney Princess: Magical Mayhem Debuts Trailer For World Princess Week
Disney's Princesses return for a new wild LEGO adventure.
D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event has ended, but we're rolling right into another period for Disney fans with World Princess Week. One staple of the event the last couple years has been a Disney+ special collaboration between Disney and LEGO, and this year will be no exception.
What's Happening:
- A new trailer has arrived for the newest collaboration between Disney Animation and LEGO, LEGO Disney Princess: Magical Mayhem.
- The special, follows on last year's LEGO Disney Princesses: Villains Unite.
- The story concerns the Princesses taking some time to relax together in their castle, during a storm, when the Cheshire Cat causes some chaos the Princesses must deal with.
- As with the previous special, the Princesses are all voiced by either the actress who voiced their original Disney films, or in the case of Snow White, the voice actress who is the main performer of the voice today.
- Jodi Benson as Ariel
- Mandy Moore as Rapunzel
- Auli'i Cravalho as Moana
- Katherine Von Till as Snow White
- Linda Larkin as Jasmine
- Ming-Na Wen as Fa Mulan
- A new poster was also released:
- LEGO Disney Princess: Magical Mayhem debuts on Disney+ August 21.
More Disney Princess News:
D23 was a big weekend for all things Princess from Disney.
- Disney Theatrical Group unveiled a new touring Disney Princess Experience is coming in the future.
- The first person to play Belle on Broadway, Susan Egan, became a Disney Legend yesterday.
- Multiple Disney Princesses united during D23 Day at Disneyland for Disney: Princess: The Ultimate Concert Celebration.