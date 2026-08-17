LEGO Disney Princess: Magical Mayhem Debuts Trailer For World Princess Week

The special, follows on last year's LEGO Disney Princesses: Villains Unite.

The story concerns the Princesses taking some time to relax together in their castle, during a storm, when the Cheshire Cat causes some chaos the Princesses must deal with.

As with the previous special, the Princesses are all voiced by either the actress who voiced their original Disney films, or in the case of

, the voice actress who is the main performer of the voice today.