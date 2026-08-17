Playtime is Over: Play Disney Parks App Shutting Down for Good in September

Guests have until September 16 to make use of the Play Disney Parks app one last time.

It's the end of an era for entertainment while waiting in line at Disney Parks, as the Play Disney Parks app is officially being retired next month.

What's Happening:

  • First launched in the summer of 2018, the Play Disney Parks app featured trivia, games, and challenges at select attractions throughout the parks, allowing guests will discover new and exciting experiences at every turn.
  • Among these were special games guests could play in line for attractions like Space Mountain, Toy Story Mania and Splash Mountain.
  • New openings brought new experiences for attractions like Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway and Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge.
  • However, the last major update to the app came with Tiana's Bayou Adventure in 2024. Since then, the app seems to have been somewhat forgotten about.
  • With that, we've learned via theme park reporter Scott Gustin, that the Play Disney Parks app will indeed be shutting down on September 16, 2026.
  • One of the more permanent features of the app is the inclusion of DuckTales World Showcase Adventure, which is currently down for refurbishment. There's currently no word on the future of that experience.
  • Over in Galaxy's Edge, Batuu Bounty Hunters will remain available after the app is retired, continuing to use MagicBand+ and the existing screens throughout the land.
  • The Star Wars: Datapad will be retired along with the app.

More Disney Parks News from D23:

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