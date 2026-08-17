Playtime is Over: Play Disney Parks App Shutting Down for Good in September
Guests have until September 16 to make use of the Play Disney Parks app one last time.
It's the end of an era for entertainment while waiting in line at Disney Parks, as the Play Disney Parks app is officially being retired next month.
What's Happening:
- First launched in the summer of 2018, the Play Disney Parks app featured trivia, games, and challenges at select attractions throughout the parks, allowing guests will discover new and exciting experiences at every turn.
- Among these were special games guests could play in line for attractions like Space Mountain, Toy Story Mania and Splash Mountain.
- New openings brought new experiences for attractions like Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway and Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge.
- However, the last major update to the app came with Tiana's Bayou Adventure in 2024. Since then, the app seems to have been somewhat forgotten about.
- With that, we've learned via theme park reporter Scott Gustin, that the Play Disney Parks app will indeed be shutting down on September 16, 2026.
- One of the more permanent features of the app is the inclusion of DuckTales World Showcase Adventure, which is currently down for refurbishment. There's currently no word on the future of that experience.
- Over in Galaxy's Edge, Batuu Bounty Hunters will remain available after the app is retired, continuing to use MagicBand+ and the existing screens throughout the land.
- The Star Wars: Datapad will be retired along with the app.
More Disney Parks News from D23:
- Some acclaimed actors will lend their talents to the updated Carousel of Progress.
- A few Disneyland favorite entertainment offerings are making a comeback.
- Leslie Iwerks revealed that another season of The Imagineering Story is on the way.
- Disneyland Paris is bringing back the classic version of its Space Mountain.
- The Yeti in Expedition Everest is getting fixed!
- Spaceship Earth will receive an update (maybe for real this time).
- New concept art for Marvel attractions coming to Hong Kong Disneyland and Shanghai Disneyland was revealed.
- We also got updates on the Avengers Campus rides coming to Disneyland Resort.
- The name of the carousel coming to Tropical Americas was announced.
- Details on the highly-anticipated Encanto attraction were revealed.
- The real Indy is going to be in the new ride at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
- Go un poco loco for new Coco ride details.
- More details about the Lion King ride coming to Disney Adventure World have arrived.
- We learn a lot more about the Cars attractions in Piston Peak.
- Villains Land will be called… Villains Land — and we know what (or who) the attractions will be themed to.
- Monstropolis (or at least part of it) is opening earlier than we thought.
- The Disney Believe’s grand hall, stern, and bow characters have been confirmed.
- Disneyland’s Tomorrowland is finally getting an update.
- A new Journey into Imagination at EPCOT will reunite Figment with Dreamfinder.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com