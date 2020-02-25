Mickey & Minnie’s Trivia Time – Mouse Rules Apply! Coming Soon to Play Disney Parks App

As Disney’s Hollywood Studios prepares for the opening of two new attractions, the Play Disney Parks app has developed a new game to celebrate the Mickey Mouse-themed additions. Mickey & Minnie’s Trivia Time – Mouse Rules Apply! will be available in the app just in time for the attractions debuts.

What's happening:

A new trivia game is coming soon to the Play Disney Parks app, this time centered around Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway Mickey Shorts Theater

This morning the Disney Parks Blog

The Trivia Time game will be available next month in time to celebrate both new attractions which open to guests on March 4.

About Mickey & Minnie’s Trivia Time – Mouse Rules Apply!:

This trivia game will give guests the chance to play together and test their knowledge of Mickey Mouse and friends, featuring animations inspired by Disney Channel’s cartoon shorts.

Guests will discover five trivia packs containing hundreds of questions spanning from Mickey and Minnie’s debut in “Steamboat Willie” to today.

Some of these trivia packs will be available at home, while others can be unlocked after experiencing Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway or “Vacation Fun” at Mickey Shorts Theater to extend the cartoon fun even further.

Unlock achievements:

Guests will also be able to earn special new digital achievements in the app, including: “Runner-Away” at Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway “Short Stuff” at Mickey Shorts Theater

