Mickey & Minnie’s Trivia Time – Mouse Rules Apply! Coming Soon to Play Disney Parks App

As Disney’s Hollywood Studios prepares for the opening of two new attractions, the Play Disney Parks app has developed a new game to celebrate the Mickey Mouse-themed additions. Mickey & Minnie’s Trivia Time – Mouse Rules Apply! will be available in the app just in time for the attractions debuts.
What's happening:
- A new trivia game is coming soon to the Play Disney Parks app, this time centered around Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway and Mickey Shorts Theater.
- This morning the Disney Parks Blog announced the news about the fun addition to the mobile app which is called Mickey & Minnie’s Trivia Time – Mouse Rules Apply!
- The Trivia Time game will be available next month in time to celebrate both new attractions which open to guests on March 4.
About Mickey & Minnie’s Trivia Time – Mouse Rules Apply!:
- This trivia game will give guests the chance to play together and test their knowledge of Mickey Mouse and friends, featuring animations inspired by Disney Channel’s cartoon shorts.
- Guests will discover five trivia packs containing hundreds of questions spanning from Mickey and Minnie’s debut in “Steamboat Willie” to today.
- Some of these trivia packs will be available at home, while others can be unlocked after experiencing Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway or “Vacation Fun” at Mickey Shorts Theater to extend the cartoon fun even further.
Unlock achievements:
- Guests will also be able to earn special new digital achievements in the app, including:
- “Runner-Away” at Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway
- “Short Stuff” at Mickey Shorts Theater