Bountiful Valley Brews Brings a Taste of the Valley to Disney California Adventure
We love the recognition of a long-lost area of the park!
A new kiosk coming to Disney California Adventure later this year will harken back to a long-gone area of the original park.
What's Happening:
- The Disney Eats Instagram has announced that a little taste of the valley is coming to Disney California Adventure with the opening of Bountiful Valley Brews.
- This new kiosk serving light bites and brews is set to open later this year at the park.
- Longtime fans and visitors to what was once known as Disney's California Adventure (yes, the only change is the 's) may recognize this name as a callback to the former Bountiful Valley Farm area of the park.
- Debuting with the park in 2001, Bountiful Valley Farm represented the important agriculture of California, including a sponsorship the Caterpillar Inc. company.
- Much of the area was eventually incorporated into A Bug's Land, while the stores and shops of the area – plus its exhibits – closed in 2010 to make way for Cars Land.
- In fact, much of Bountiful Valley Farm stood in what is now Mater's Junkyard Jamboree.
- Details regarding a location in the park for the new kiosk have yet to be revealed, but it's safe to bet it will be somewhere near the former land.
More Disneyland Resort News:
- It's the end of an era for entertainment while waiting in line at Disney Parks, as the Play Disney Parks app is officially being retired next month.
- Marvel icon Jack Kirby is set to be honored with a plaque at the entrance to Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure.
- Ahead of becoming a Disney Legend, Bob Iger received another honor – a window on Main Street at Disneyland!
- In news that Disneyland fans have been waiting decades to hear, a New Tomorrowland is finally coming to Disneyland Park!
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com