Former Disney CEO Bob Iger Honored with a Window on Main Street, U.S.A. at Disneyland

The surprise honor came ahead of Iger's induction as a Disney Legend.

Ahead of today's Disney Legends Ceremony, where Bob Iger is set to receive the prestigious awards, the former CEO also got another acknowledgment today: a window on Main Street, U.S.A.!

What's Happening:

  • In a surprise unveiling on the morning of the Disney Legends Ceremony at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, former Disney CEO Bob Iger received a tribute at Disneyland in the form of a new window on Main Street, U.S.A.
  • Sitting above the main entrance to the Emporium, Iger's window sets him up as the "Chief Architect" of New Century Builders – a clever nod to all of the expansions Iger has led in the 21st century.

  • For those unfamiliar, the windows along the buildings and storefronts of Main Street U.S.A. serve as a makeshift credit roll, paying tribute to those who have made significant contributions to the legacy of the resort. The windows denote fictional businesses, but are actually created to honor real Disney employees, Imagineers, executives, artists, and other key contributors. Each inscription is filled with inside jokes, references to the person's career, or nods to attractions or entertainment that they helped create.

  • Later today, Iger will also receive another honor – perhaps the highest that any Disney contributor can receive – that of Disney Legend!
  • Iger will receive the honor in a ceremony once again hosted by Ryan Seacrest, alongside:
    • Chris Berman
    • Jerry Bruckheimer
    • Susan Egan
    • Eric Goldberg
    • Anne Hathaway
    • Kim Irvine
    • Dwayne Johnson
    • Nick Jonas
    • Joe Jonas
    • Kevin Jonas
    • Lin-Manuel Miranda
    • Alan Tudyk
  • Said ceremony will be filmed live to be streamed at 6 p.m. PT, while the actual ceremony takes place at 1:30 p.m. PT.
  • Some of the incoming Legends appeared in a cavalcade at Disneyland ahead of the ceremony during D23 Day at Disneyland.

More Disney Experiences News from D23:

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Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
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Gideon Moseley
Gideon is the son of LaughingPlace.com co-founders Doobie and Rebekah Moseley. He's been passionate about theme parks all his life. His favorite park is Tokyo DisneySea and his all-time favorite ride Jaws the Ride ... even though he's never been on it.
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