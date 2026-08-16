Former Disney CEO Bob Iger Honored with a Window on Main Street, U.S.A. at Disneyland
The surprise honor came ahead of Iger's induction as a Disney Legend.
Ahead of today's Disney Legends Ceremony, where Bob Iger is set to receive the prestigious awards, the former CEO also got another acknowledgment today: a window on Main Street, U.S.A.!
What's Happening:
- In a surprise unveiling on the morning of the Disney Legends Ceremony at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, former Disney CEO Bob Iger received a tribute at Disneyland in the form of a new window on Main Street, U.S.A.
- Sitting above the main entrance to the Emporium, Iger's window sets him up as the "Chief Architect" of New Century Builders – a clever nod to all of the expansions Iger has led in the 21st century.
- For those unfamiliar, the windows along the buildings and storefronts of Main Street U.S.A. serve as a makeshift credit roll, paying tribute to those who have made significant contributions to the legacy of the resort. The windows denote fictional businesses, but are actually created to honor real Disney employees, Imagineers, executives, artists, and other key contributors. Each inscription is filled with inside jokes, references to the person's career, or nods to attractions or entertainment that they helped create.
- Later today, Iger will also receive another honor – perhaps the highest that any Disney contributor can receive – that of Disney Legend!
- Iger will receive the honor in a ceremony once again hosted by Ryan Seacrest, alongside:
- Chris Berman
- Jerry Bruckheimer
- Susan Egan
- Eric Goldberg
- Anne Hathaway
- Kim Irvine
- Dwayne Johnson
- Nick Jonas
- Joe Jonas
- Kevin Jonas
- Lin-Manuel Miranda
- Alan Tudyk
- Said ceremony will be filmed live to be streamed at 6 p.m. PT, while the actual ceremony takes place at 1:30 p.m. PT.
- Some of the incoming Legends appeared in a cavalcade at Disneyland ahead of the ceremony during D23 Day at Disneyland.
More Disney Experiences News from D23:
- Some acclaimed actors will lend their talents to the updated Carousel of Progress.
- A few Disneyland favorite entertainment offerings are making a comeback.
- Leslie Iwerks revealed that another season of The Imagineering Story is on the way.
- Disneyland Paris is bringing back the classic version of its Space Mountain.
- The Yeti in Expedition Everest is getting fixed!
- Spaceship Earth will receive an update (maybe for real this time).
- New concept art for Marvel attractions coming to Hong Kong Disneyland and Shanghai Disneylandwas revealed.
- We also got updates on the Avengers Campus rides coming to Disneyland Resort.
- The name of the carousel coming to Tropical Americas was announced.
- Details on the highly-anticipated Encanto attraction were revealed.
- The real Indy is going to be in the new ride at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
- Go un poco loco for new Coco ride details.
- More details about the Lion King ride coming to Disney Adventure World have arrived.
- We learn a lot more about the Cars attractions in Piston Peak.
- Villains Land will be called… Villains Land — and we know what (or who) the attractions will be themed to.
- Monstropolis (or at least part of it) is opening earlier than we thought.
- The Disney Believe’s grand hall, stern, and bow characters have been confirmed.
- Disneyland’s Tomorrowland is finally getting an update.
- A new Journey into Imagination at EPCOT will reunite Figment with Dreamfinder.
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