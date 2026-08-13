Photos/Video: Disneyland Resort's D23 Day Disney Legends Cavalcade

Beloved Disney Legends and beloved Disney characters alike took part in the parade.

With D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event taking place this weekend, D23 Day at the Disneyland Resort once more included a special Disney Legends Cavalcade.

It's D23 Day at the Disneyland Resort today, leading into the big D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event taking place right nearby at the Anaheim Convention Center.

Part of the D23 Day festivities once more included the Disney Legends Cavalcade, as Disney Legends across the company's history were joined by popular Disney characters, in a special procession down Main Street.

Inductees Susan Egan, Eric Goldberg, and Kim Irvine joined in on the celebration ahead of their big induction on Sunday. Following behind them were previous Disney Legend inductees, including Joe Rohde, Jodi Benson, and more!

Check out the full Cavalcade below:

This year's new 2026 Disney Legends inductees will be honored at a ceremony at D23: The Ultimate Fan Event on Sunday, August 16th.

That new group includes:

Chris Berman

Jerry Bruckheimer

Susan Egan

Eric Goldberg

Anne Hathaway

Kim Irvine

Dwayne Johnson

Nick Jonas

Joe Jonas

Kevin Jonas

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Alan Tudyk

Bob Iger