Photos/Video: Evil Villains Descend Upon Disney California Adventure for This Year's Oogie Boogie Bash

As we get into spooky season, we have already seen the first of hugely popular seasonal seperately-ticketed events at Disney California Adventure, Oogie Boogie Bash.

The annual event features a lot of special fun throughout the event, but the big draw is the chance to see some special characters - typically villains - who descend upon the park for the event and are featured in various treat trails throughout the park.

Yzma

New this year is the fan-favorite villain from Walt Disney Animation Studios' The Emperor's New Groove, Yzma. The villain - more comedic than necessarily evil (despite an attempt to overthrow an emperor), Yzma can now be found during the event in the Grizzly Peak area.

Judge Doom

Returning this year is the big bad from the classic, Who Framed Roger Rabbit. Located in the Hollywood Land Backlot, this sinister villain gives off a creepy aura that permeates the land during the event.

Dr. Doofenschmirtz

Elsewhere in Hollywood Land, another comedic villain takes the stage in the Disney Theater, where Dr. Heinz Doofenschmirtz can be found coming up with dastardly plans to stop Perry the Platypus.

Agatha Harkness

One of Marvel's biggest baddies can be found, appropriately enough, in Avengers Campus, greeting guests in the area.

Ernesto De La Cruz

One of Pixar's most evil villains, Ernesto De La Cruz from Coco can be seen near the Hyperion Theater where he puts on quite the show, singing "his" signature tune, "Remember Me."

Oogie Boogie

Inside the Animation building, the area has been transformed into the villainous lair of the villain responsible for the whole event, Oogie Boogie. Featured in the classic, The Nightmare Before Christmas, the whole area takes on his signature aesthetic, complete with spinning wheels and flashy lights.

Hades

Leader of the underworld himself, Hades, can be found in Hollywood Land as well, greeting guests from the Backlot stage.

Syndrome

Out on Pixar Pier, the Pixar Pier Bandshell gives Syndrome a home as he tries to recruit guests to try his equipment that turns them into Supers, similar to what he did in The Incredibles for himself.

Kingdom Hearts and Hocus Pocus

Not all the characters seen at the event are terribly evil. Oogie Boogie Bash serves as a chance to see some favorites in rare outfits. Perfect for Halloween, Minnie Mouse, Daisy Duck, and Clarabelle Cow are on scene dressed as the Sanderson Sisters from the classic film, Hocus Pocus.

Not too far, you can see Mickey Mouse and Goofy in their outfits from the hugely popular video game series, Kingdom Hearts.

Maleficent

Arguably the biggest villain in the Disney Pantheon, Maleficent (from Sleeping Beauty), is also featured at the event, lurking in the shadows (unless its still daytime like when we visited) near Grizzly Peak trying to summon the dark forces.

You can see how all the characters look and act in their settings throughout the park in our video below.

This year also marks the debut of a new street festival during the event - Madame Leota's Swinging Wake, themed to Disneyland's Haunted Mansion. You can check out that new entertainment offering in our video below.

To plan your Halloween fun at the Disneyland Resort, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel!