Remain Seated! Disneyland Adds Stricter Warning Signs Around Tiana's Bayou Adventure
Please. Just stay seated.
After an increase in guests exiting their vehicles on Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Disneyland, including one resulting in a child falling down the first drop, new signs warn guests of strict consequences if they fail to follow safety protocol on the attraction.
What’s Happening:
- One of Disneyland’s most thrilling attractions. Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, is a highly thrilling log flume that can safely operate without lapbars and seatbelts.
- Well, that is if guests follow the safety instructions.
- After a young boy tried to exit a moving log and fell down the attraction’s 5-story drop, Disneyland is taking extra steps to ensure guests understand the severity of breaking the rules.
- The boy miraculously survived without major injury, but in response to the viral moment’s online impact, Disney has implemented tons of new safety signs around and on the attraction.
- While “remain seated signs” are found throughout the resort, this new set of signs places clear warnings of potential park ejection if guests do not remain seated during their Bayou Adventure.
- These may seem severe, but park removal is a far smaller consequence than the potential alternative.
- Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Magic Kingdom implemented lapbars back in the early 2010s before the attraction’s Princess reimagination.
- However, Disneyland’s in-line seat set up doesn’t allow for as comfortable or efficient loading.
- Anyone who has experienced Universal’s Dudley Do-Rights Rip Saw Falls knows how uncomfortable this addition could be, especially for larger riders.
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