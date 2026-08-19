Disney Celebrates World Princess Week with Fun New Clothes, Toys, And More

Celebrate World Princess Week

World Princess Week is here and if you’re looking to celebrate, Disney has plenty of Princess products you can use to make yourself feel like rotyalty.

What’s Happening:

  • Mattel has a collection of brand new Princess dolls for kids. A new Ariel dolls has the ability to transform between human and mermaid forms.

  • For girls looking to dress up as their favorite Princess Disney Store has a new collection of kids costumes.

  • Janie and Jack also have a new collection of costumes and other accessories for kids who want to be their own Disney Princess.

  • If you're visiting Walt Disney World or Disneyland Resort during World Princess Week a new Princess Spirit Jersey is being released everyday at the World of Disney store at both resorts.

  • Crowned Athletics has a collection of Princess inspired workout gear for the active fan.

More Disney Princess News:

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Dirk Libbey
Dirk has been covering the entertainment industry, with a focus on theme parks, for over 10 years. Writing for Laughing Place is the first time he wasn't the only staff Disney nerd. His time not spent inside a theme park is spent wishing he was inside a theme park, and waiting for kids to get tall enough to go on all the rides.
View all articles by Dirk Libbey