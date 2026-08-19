Disney Celebrates World Princess Week with Fun New Clothes, Toys, And More
Celebrate World Princess Week
World Princess Week is here and if you’re looking to celebrate, Disney has plenty of Princess products you can use to make yourself feel like rotyalty.
What’s Happening:
- It’s World Princess Week and Disney is spotlighting several products that fans may want to check out to add to their collections.
- Jukebox has released three new natural body soaps inspired by Disney Princess.
- Mattel has a collection of brand new Princess dolls for kids. A new Ariel dolls has the ability to transform between human and mermaid forms.
- Similarly, a new Aurora doll can shift between pin and blue outfits.
- LEGO has a whole host of great Princess products, including a brand new Rapunzel Castle set.
- For girls looking to dress up as their favorite Princess Disney Store has a new collection of kids costumes.
- Janie and Jack also have a new collection of costumes and other accessories for kids who want to be their own Disney Princess.
- Pandora has developed a new Disney Princess charm collection.
- If you're visiting Walt Disney World or Disneyland Resort during World Princess Week a new Princess Spirit Jersey is being released everyday at the World of Disney store at both resorts.
- Crowned Athletics has a collection of Princess inspired workout gear for the active fan.
More Disney Princess News:
- A brand new special LEGO Disney Princess: Magical Mayhem will premiere on Disney+ this week as part of World Princess Week.
- A special Peloton class has been added for World Princess Week as well.
- Don't miss a new live-action short on Disney+ and YouTube as part of the celebration.
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