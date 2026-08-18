Get Moving This World Princess Week with Special Princess-Themed Peloton Class

A special Peloton class will be available in a few days as World Princess Week continues.

What's Happening:

Additional Princess Content:

For less active content featuring some World Princess Week fun, on Friday, August 21 , get ready for the Disney+ premiere of LEGO Disney Princess: Magical Mayhem.

The new special follows the Princess characters and their sidekicks as a cozy castle day turns chaotic when animals run amok.

Sleuthing reveals a mischievous Villain behind it all, and with teamwork, quick thinking, and help from an unexpected friend, the Princess characters must restore order and save their home.