Get Moving This World Princess Week with Special Princess-Themed Peloton Class
Workout to classic Princess tunes!
A special Peloton class will be available in a few days as World Princess Week continues.
What's Happening:
- World Princess Week is well under way, and as part of the fun, Peloton is teaming up with Disney to get families moving with a Disney Princess-Inspired Family Fit Peloton Class.
- Disney and Peloton will be teaming up with a Disney Princess-inspired Pilates class that brings the power of Disney Princess storytelling to the mat, using beloved Disney songs to celebrate confidence and inner strength.
- The special class is part of World Princess week, which has also introduced enchanting new products and collaborations, and even exciting premieres and immersive experiences.
- Featuring instructor Aditi Shah, the class will be available on the Peloton app on Thursday, August 20.
Additional Princess Content:
- For less active content featuring some World Princess Week fun, on Friday, August 21, get ready for the Disney+ premiere of LEGO Disney Princess: Magical Mayhem.
- The new special follows the Princess characters and their sidekicks as a cozy castle day turns chaotic when animals run amok.
- Sleuthing reveals a mischievous Villain behind it all, and with teamwork, quick thinking, and help from an unexpected friend, the Princess characters must restore order and save their home.
- For more from the annual week-long celebration this year, including a brand new short, be sure to check out our World Princess Week landing.
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