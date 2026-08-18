Get Moving This World Princess Week with Special Princess-Themed Peloton Class

Workout to classic Princess tunes!
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A special Peloton class will be available in a few days as World Princess Week continues.

What's Happening:

  • World Princess Week is well under way, and as part of the fun, Peloton is teaming up with Disney to get families moving with a Disney Princess-Inspired Family Fit Peloton Class.
  • Disney and Peloton will be teaming up with a Disney Princess-inspired Pilates class that brings the power of Disney Princess storytelling to the mat, using beloved Disney songs to celebrate confidence and inner strength. 
  • The special class is part of World Princess week, which has also introduced enchanting new products and collaborations, and even exciting premieres and immersive experiences.
  • Featuring instructor Aditi Shah, the class will be available on the Peloton app on Thursday, August 20.  

Additional Princess Content:

  • For less active content featuring some World Princess Week fun, on Friday, August 21, get ready for the Disney+ premiere of LEGO Disney Princess: Magical Mayhem.
  • The new special follows the Princess characters and their sidekicks as a cozy castle day turns chaotic when animals run amok.
  • Sleuthing reveals a mischievous Villain behind it all, and with teamwork, quick thinking, and help from an unexpected friend, the Princess characters must restore order and save their home.
  • For more from the annual week-long celebration this year, including a brand new short, be sure to check out our World Princess Week landing.

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Tony Betti
Originally from California where he studied a dying artform (hand-drawn animation), Tony has spent most of his adult life in the theme parks of Orlando. When he’s not writing for LP, he’s usually watching and studying something animated or arguing about “the good ole’ days” at the parks.
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