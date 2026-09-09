Photos: It's Under the Scrim for Ariel's Undersea Adventure, as The Little Mermaid Building Exterior is Renovated

Ariel's attraction celebrates its 15th anniversary with some maintenance.

The show building for Ariel's Undersea Adventure is currently being renovated at Disney California Adventure, with the exterior of the attraction covered in a large scrim to hide the work.

Using a scrim image of the actual building underneath is of course a familiar tactic for Disney Parks during renovations, though the Ariel one is fairly large and also for a building with an unusual shape compared to most others, including its domed roof.

The scrim runs the entire length of the building, replicating all of the visuals you'd usually expect to see (or sea).

However, the attraction itself is still open inside, with Flounder and his sign pointing guests in the right direction.

2026 marks the 15th anniversary of Ariel's Undersea Adventure. You can check out Laughing Place's recent retrospective on the ride's somewhat controversial history, which includes noting the show building's origins as the former home of the California Adventure day one attraction, Golden Dreams.

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Eric Goldman
Growing up in Los Angeles, Eric grew up adoring movies and theme parks, carrying that love with him into a career covering a wide gamut of entertainment and pop culture that also includes TV, toys and comics. As a lifelong fan of both Disneyland and horror, the Haunted Mansion is his dream home.
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Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
View all articles by Maxon Faber