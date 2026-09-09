Photos: It's Under the Scrim for Ariel's Undersea Adventure, as The Little Mermaid Building Exterior is Renovated

The show building for Ariel's Undersea Adventure is currently being renovated at Disney California Adventure, with the exterior of the attraction covered in a large scrim to hide the work.

Using a scrim image of the actual building underneath is of course a familiar tactic for Disney Parks during renovations, though the Ariel one is fairly large and also for a building with an unusual shape compared to most others, including its domed roof.

The scrim runs the entire length of the building, replicating all of the visuals you'd usually expect to see (or sea).

However, the attraction itself is still open inside, with Flounder and his sign pointing guests in the right direction.

2026 marks the 15th anniversary of Ariel's Undersea Adventure. You can check out Laughing Place's recent retrospective on the ride's somewhat controversial history, which includes noting the show building's origins as the former home of the California Adventure day one attraction, Golden Dreams.