Ariel’s Undersea Anniversary: Celebrate the 15 Year History of Disney California Adventure’s Controversial “The Little Mermaid” Attraction

Fifteen years ago, the first-ever The Little Mermaid ride opened at Disney California Adventure. Let’s take a look back at its long history and controversies over the years.

Disney’s hit 1989 film The Little Mermaid, credited as the start of the Disney Renaissance, has held a strong place in the hearts of both children and adults since its debut. With its gorgeous soundtrack by Howard Ashman and Alan Menken and undeniably lovable characters, the hit animated film was quickly a reference for theme park attractions. Dating back to the 1990s, Disney was far from afraid to share what lied “Under the Sea” at Walt Disney Imagineering. Attractions were originally planned for both Disneyland Paris and Magic Kingdom, with one such plan even making its way on the special features of the 2006 DVD release of the film. However, these original plans never came to fruition, leaving fans without a way to be a “Part of that World.” But, as they say, good ideas never truly die.

In 2001, then Disney’s California Adventure debuted at the Disneyland Resort, inviting fans into the beauty of the Golden State. While Disney had Golden Dreams for the park, Disney’s California Adventure was a disappointment to both fans and attendance numbers, leading to massive changes to the park in its early history. Part of a massive $1 billion reimagining of the park, The Little Mermaid once again found itself the subject of a new attraction. Announced in September of 2009, The Little Mermaid: Ariel’s Undersea Adventure was announced to be taking over the opening day attraction Golden Dreams.

Retrofitting and expanding the existing structure, Ariel’s Undersea Adventure was designed to fit in with the classic seaside theme park theme of Paradise Pier. Inside, the attraction would utilize Disney’s iconic omni-mover dark ride system blending screens, animatronics, and projection mapping to bring fans into a “book report” version of the film.

The ride was set to debut in the summer of 2011, where it would soft open on May 26th with a grand opening ceremony held on June 2nd. The massive celebration included musical performances, confetti, and appearances by Jodi Benson, Sherie Rene Scott, and then Parks head Tom Staggs.

And, one day later, on June 3rd, 2011, The Little Mermaid: Ariel’s Undersea Adventure officially opened to the public, taking fans through fan-favorite moments from the film, including “Under the Sea” and “Poor Unfortunate Souls.”

While a perfect attraction for Disney California Adventure’s then lackluster lineup, Ariel’s Undersea Adventure had the drawback of comparison. While many fans were enthralled with the massive, animatronic filled scenes, some felt the ride was underwhelming compared to the highly immersive hanging dark ride system shown off in the 2006 DVD release.

Admittedly, it was. The concept set the bar extraordinarily high, showing off massive sets, animatronics, and a highly unique experience, and Ariel’s Undersea Adventure was more of a supporting D-Ticket attraction for the park. While, in my opinion, that criticism is unfair to the realized attraction, as I’m sure many of your favorite attractions would also pale in comparison to an unedited concept rendering. That is not to say Ariel’s Undersea Adventure’s criticism is completely unwarranted. Beyond the comparisons, the space limitations for the attraction make iconic scenes from the film like “Part of Your World” feel insignificant, and the second half of the movie is rushed through in a few straight-away scenes that are less than dynamic.

Some of the criticism even became controversial. Specifically, I’m talking about Ariel’s hair. As Imagineers tackled the challenge of making guests truly feel like they are underwater, Ariel's original look featured a swirling hairpiece that was intended to create the illusion of being underwater. However, many fans criticized it for looking more like soft serve or the iconic Dole Whip from Disneyland than actually representing the character's hair from the film.

Additionally, there were several projection effects that were created to bridge the gap between physical set and screen that, while cutting-edge at the time, quickly aged and clashed with the original aesthetic of the film.

There were also plenty of complaints surrounding the lighting inside the attraction, with many guests feeling that much of the show scenes were lackluster in comparison to the colorful designs from the film. Come 2014, Disney temporarily closed the attraction and addressed many of these guest complaints. This included adding new sea creature figures, enhancing lighting effects, and replacing Ariel's Dole Whip-like hair with something more accurate to the film.

Another interesting piece of history about The Little Mermaid: Ariel's Undersea Adventure is the King Triton statue on top of the show building.

Originally found in Ariel's Grotto at Disneyland Park, upon closure of that area for Pixie Hollow, the statue was moved to the top of the show building, which serves as a nod to the former representation of The Little Mermaid in the parks.

Another iconic moment in the attraction’s history occurred in January 2018 when Ursula's Audio-Animatronic suffered a major malfunction during the "Poor Unfortunate Souls" scene. Guests were shocked to discover that the sea witch's head had detached while the figure continued moving and singing. Videos of the incident quickly spread across social media, turning the unexpected breakdown into a viral sensation among Disney fans. The attraction was temporarily closed for repairs, and the incident remains one of the most memorable technical failures in Disney California Adventure history.

Well, now 15 years later, many of the concerns fans had around Ariel's Undersea Adventure have not changed. However, the attraction has solidified itself as part of the essential lineup of Disney California Adventure. And while it may be overshadowed by larger attractions like Radiator Springs Racers or Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT!, Ariel's Undersea Adventure remains a stellar family-friendly attraction and a welcome escape from the hot Southern California sun. Happy birthday to Ariel's Undersea Adventure.

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