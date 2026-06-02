World of Color - ONE Returning to Disney California Adventure for Halloween Season
The version of World of Color created for Disney's 100th anniversary gets a return engagement.
As Disneyland Resort prepares for the return of their Halloween time offerings in August, they've revealed World of Color will bring back a previous iteration for a limited time.
What's Happening:
- Disneyland Resort has revealed that World of Color - ONE will be returning to Disney California Adventure Park for a limited time for Halloween season this year.
- ONE will be back beginning August 10.
- The ONE version of World of Color first debuted in 2023 as part of the 100 Years of Wonder celebration, during the 100th anniversary of Disney.
- ONE includes moments from films like The Lion King, Moana, Ratatouille, Soul, Star Wars, The Avengers and more.
- You can check out World of Color - ONE on its opening night in 2023 in our video below.
- ONE's successor has been World of Color Happiness!, part of the Disneyland Resort's 70th Celebration, which includes moments and songs from films like Wish, Tangled, Moana, The Incredibles, Encanto and more.
- Disneyland anniversary's 70th anniversary celebration officially concludes on August 9, the day before World of Color - ONE returns.
- Given ONE's return is only scheduled to run through Halloween season, we'll have to see if Happiness! returns afterwards, or a different iteration of World of Color either is revived or a brand new incarnation debuts.
- Here's our video of World of Color Happiness!
- Halloween season at Disney California Adventure will feature some changes this year, including the debut of the new Madame Leota's Swinging Wake - A Haunted Mansion Street Party replacing the Frightfully Fun Parade.
- Disneyland Resort has also offered a first look at this year's Halloween Time outfits for Mickey and Minnie.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com