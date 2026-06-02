World of Color - ONE Returning to Disney California Adventure for Halloween Season

The version of World of Color created for Disney's 100th anniversary gets a return engagement.

As Disneyland Resort prepares for the return of their Halloween time offerings in August, they've revealed World of Color will bring back a previous iteration for a limited time.

What's Happening:

  • Disneyland Resort has revealed that World of Color - ONE will be returning to Disney California Adventure Park for a limited time for Halloween season this year.
  • ONE will be back beginning August 10.
  • The ONE version of World of Color first debuted in 2023 as part of the 100 Years of Wonder celebration, during the 100th anniversary of Disney.
  • ONE includes moments from films like The Lion King, Moana, Ratatouille, SoulStar Wars, The Avengers and more.
  • You can check out World of Color - ONE on its opening night in 2023 in our video below.

  • ONE's successor has been World of Color Happiness!, part of the Disneyland Resort's 70th Celebration, which includes moments and songs from films like Wish, Tangled, Moana, The Incredibles, Encanto and more.
  • Disneyland anniversary's 70th anniversary celebration officially concludes on August 9, the day before World of Color - ONE returns.
  • Given ONE's return is only scheduled to run through Halloween season, we'll have to see if Happiness! returns afterwards, or a different iteration of World of Color either is revived or a brand new incarnation debuts.
  • Here's our video of World of Color Happiness!

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Eric Goldman
Growing up in Los Angeles, Eric grew up adoring movies and theme parks, carrying that love with him into a career covering a wide gamut of entertainment and pop culture that also includes TV, toys and comics. As a lifelong fan of both Disneyland and horror, the Haunted Mansion is his dream home.
View all articles by Eric Goldman