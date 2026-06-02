Star Mykal-Michelle Harris Explores Art Featuring Her "Toy Story 5" Character at Disneyland's Pixar Place Hotel
The star showcased a number of pieces on social media centered around her character, Blaze.
Toy Story 5 and Disney Jr.'s Ariel star Mykal-Michelle Harris recently explored the ever-changing gallery at the Pixar Place Hotel to check out artwork featuring her character from the upcoming movie.
What's Happening:
- Star of Disney Jr.'s Ariel and the upcoming Toy Story 5, Mykal-Michelle Harris, recently stopped by the Pixar Place Hotel at the Disneyland Resort.
- While this could be chalked up as any old visit to the Happiest Place on Earth, Harris also showcased herself on social media among many fun pieces of artwork from the newest film from Pixar Animation Studios.
- Devotees may recall that the Pixar Place Hotel has a special gallery on the second floor of the Atrium that displays sketches, maquettes, paintings, and more from the development of the latest project from the iconic animation studio.
- With Toy Story 5 just days away, the gallery at the Pixar Place Hotel has installed art from the new film.
- Harris, who plays a human character named Blaze in the new movie, showcases herself along with some of the artwork surrounding her character, including a stunning maquette of the figure.
- Please note, we have included a number of the pieces of art featuring the character that were taken and shared by Harris. While they aren't spoilers per se, they do reveal a bit more about what we might expect to see in the film, and some elements that have not been seen in the trailers.
- Harris shared the images to social media, captioning the set "Can’t help it …Blaze is sooooo cute. Little trip. Big feelings. The Toy Story 5 art display at Pixar Place Hotel at Disneyland is amazing. Has me in my feels. Blessed to be part of this franchise."
- Harris has previously appeared on ABC's series, Mixed-Ish, ahead of taking the titular role of Disney Jr.'s Ariel on the preschool network. She is considered a rising star in the world of Disney, only further proving that to be true by taking on the role of Blaze in the new Pixar film.
- It's Toys vs. Tech when our favorite Toy Story friends unite against the villainous intentions of Lilypad in Toy Story 5, who plans to make the jobs of Buzz, Woody, and the rest of the gang exponentially harder when she arrives.
- Joan Cusack will be returning as Jessie, Tom Hanks as Woody, Tim Allen as Buzz Lightyear, all alongside Tony Hale who returns as Forky. Greta Lee (TRON: Ares) lends her voice to Lilypad. Additionally, Conan O'Brien will be voicing another new character, Smarty Pants, a toy that helps with potty training. Craig Robinson, Melissa Villasenor, and others - including Mykal-Michelle Harris - round out the voice cast.
- Andrew Stanton, director of the Academy Award-winning films Finding Nemo and WALL-E, is writing and directing the new movie, adding to his repertoire having contributed on every single Toy Story film prior. Kenna Harris is co-directing, with Jess Choy producing.
- As part of the build up to the new movie, we have seen tons of new previews, new clips, new merchandise, new collabs, and more - all of which can be found at our Toy Story 5 landing.
- Toy Story 5 arrives in theaters everywhere on June 19th, 2026.
- To plan your visit to see the beautiful art featured at the Pixar Place Hotel and the rest of the Disneyland Resort, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel.
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