Disneyland Resort Reveals Full Ticket On Sale Info for Oogie Boogie Bash 2026

It's time to get ready for the waiting room!

Summer may be heating up in June, but that's no reason you can't start planning for your next Oogie Boogie Bash as we head into Halloween season in a couple of months, with Disneyland Resort revealing the full on sale info for this year's event.

What's Happening:

Disneyland Resort has revealed that general admission tickets for this year's Oogie Boogie Bash go on sale June 18th, 2026.

The waiting room to purchase tickets will open at approximately 8:45 AM, Pacific Time that day.

Tickets start at $139 per Guest (ages 3+), with a range going up to $189 for some later dates and $199 for October 31, Halloween itself.

This year's Oogie Boogie Bash returns on August 18, running on select nights through Halloween.

As previously revealed, Inspire Key holders will be able to purchase tickets on June 16, with the other Magic Key tiers able to purchase on June 17.

It was also revealed today that Oogie Boogie Bash will have at least one major alteration this year, with the debut of the new Madame Leota's Swinging Wake - A Haunted Mansion Street Party, which is replacing the Frightfully Fun Parade - a change made necessary thanks to the limitations along the usual parade route at Disney California Adventure currently while work continues on the upcoming Coco-inspired attraction.

Disneyland Resort has also offered a first look at this year's Halloween Time outfits for Mickey and Minnie.

To look back at Oogie Boogie Bash 2025, check out our articles on the characters and collectibles from last year's event.