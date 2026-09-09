Video: Disneyland Railroad Once Again Travels Back to the Primeval World Following Multi-Month Refurbishment
Unlike Walt Disney World, Disneyland still has its dinosaurs!
The Primeval World diorama along the Disneyland Railroad has reopened at Disneyland following a refurbishment over the summer.
What's Happening:
- The lights are back on at the beloved Primeval World diorama, once again letting Disneyland Railroad passengers travel back in time to the age of the dinosaurs.
- The diorama itself has received updated lighting and all dinosaurs are functioning properly.
- During the refurbishment over the summer, riders weren't left completely in the dark, as some decorative animal flats were added along the route – as you can see in the video below.
- At this time, the neighboring Grand Canyon diorama is still undergoing its refurbishment, with similar animal flats in place.
- The iconic music to both scenes still plays as passengers ride by, coming from the "Grand Canyon Suite" by Ferde Grofé and the 1961 film Mysterious Island, respectively.
More Disneyland Resort Updates:
- Photos: Construction Underway on Mystery Project Near Carthay Circle Theater at Disney California Adventure
- Photos: "Inside Out" Themed Core Memories Photo Booth Appears in Pixar Pier Near Emotional Whirlwind
- Photos: Take-A-Brake at the Newly Opened Restrooms Within Cars Land at Disney California Adventure
- Photos: "Coven Academy" Casts a Spell on the Hollywood Backlot Set at Disney California Adventure
- Photos: Main Street Cinema Reopens at Disneyland, Now Playing Modern Mickey Mouse Shorts
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