Video: Disneyland Railroad Once Again Travels Back to the Primeval World Following Multi-Month Refurbishment

Unlike Walt Disney World, Disneyland still has its dinosaurs!

The Primeval World diorama along the Disneyland Railroad has reopened at Disneyland following a refurbishment over the summer.

What's Happening:

  • The lights are back on at the beloved Primeval World diorama, once again letting Disneyland Railroad passengers travel back in time to the age of the dinosaurs.
  • The diorama itself has received updated lighting and all dinosaurs are functioning properly.
  • During the refurbishment over the summer, riders weren't left completely in the dark, as some decorative animal flats were added along the route – as you can see in the video below.

  • At this time, the neighboring Grand Canyon diorama is still undergoing its refurbishment, with similar animal flats in place.
  • The iconic music to both scenes still plays as passengers ride by, coming from the "Grand Canyon Suite" by Ferde Grofé and the 1961 film Mysterious Island, respectively.

More Disneyland Resort Updates:

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Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
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Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
View all articles by Maxon Faber