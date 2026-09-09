Photos: Construction Underway on Mystery Project Near Carthay Circle Theater at Disney California Adventure

The construction is likely for the recently-announced Bountiful Valley Brews food and beverage kiosk.

Construction is underway on a new mystery kiosk along Disney California Adventure's Performance Corridor.

What's Happening:

  • Just behind the Carthay Circle Theater, but before you get to Avengers Campus, is a little area used mainly for festivals at Disney California Adventure.
  • The area remains behind a closed gate during most of the year, but now, passers by can clearly see a new metal structure rising from within.
  • Recently, Disney announced a new kiosk named Bountiful Valley Brews that would be coming to the park later this year.
  • However, a location was not confirmed for said kiosk during its announcement – so it's possible this construction is for the new kiosk, but that is not confirmed.

  • Longtime fans and visitors to what was once known as Disney's California Adventure (yes, the only change is the 's) may recognize this name as a callback to the former Bountiful Valley Farm area of the park.

  • Debuting with the park in 2001, Bountiful Valley Farm represented the important agriculture of California, including a sponsorship the Caterpillar Inc. company.
  • Much of the area was eventually incorporated into A Bug's Land, while the stores and shops of the area – plus its exhibits – closed in 2010 to make way for Cars Land.
  • In fact, much of Bountiful Valley Farm stood in what is now Mater's Junkyard Jamboree.

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Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
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Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
View all articles by Maxon Faber