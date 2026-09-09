Photos: Construction Underway on Mystery Project Near Carthay Circle Theater at Disney California Adventure
The construction is likely for the recently-announced Bountiful Valley Brews food and beverage kiosk.
Construction is underway on a new mystery kiosk along Disney California Adventure's Performance Corridor.
What's Happening:
- Just behind the Carthay Circle Theater, but before you get to Avengers Campus, is a little area used mainly for festivals at Disney California Adventure.
- The area remains behind a closed gate during most of the year, but now, passers by can clearly see a new metal structure rising from within.
- Recently, Disney announced a new kiosk named Bountiful Valley Brews that would be coming to the park later this year.
- However, a location was not confirmed for said kiosk during its announcement – so it's possible this construction is for the new kiosk, but that is not confirmed.
- Longtime fans and visitors to what was once known as Disney's California Adventure (yes, the only change is the 's) may recognize this name as a callback to the former Bountiful Valley Farm area of the park.
- Debuting with the park in 2001, Bountiful Valley Farm represented the important agriculture of California, including a sponsorship the Caterpillar Inc. company.
- Much of the area was eventually incorporated into A Bug's Land, while the stores and shops of the area – plus its exhibits – closed in 2010 to make way for Cars Land.
- In fact, much of Bountiful Valley Farm stood in what is now Mater's Junkyard Jamboree.
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