Photos: Main Street Cinema Reopens at Disneyland, Now Playing Modern Mickey Mouse Shorts

Do you like this modern update or do you prefer the classics?

The Main Street Cinema recently reopened at Disneyland, with some changes that not all Disneyland fans are pleased with.

What's Happening:

  • Since the beginning of the Disneyland Resort 70th Celebration in 2025, the Main Street Cinema was home to “So Much That We Share: A Tribute to the Sherman Brothers."
  • Now that the celebration is over, the Main Street Cinema – which recently underwent a brief refurbishment – has reopened, but not with the classic Mickey shorts many have come to know and love over the years.
  • Mickey Mouse can still be found here, but rather in the form of the modern Mickey Mouse shorts created by Paul Rudish. This is the same version of Mickey that features elsewhere in the park at Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway.
  • Artwork on the exterior of the Cinema is similar to what came before, but now features all eras of Mickey – including the modern version.
  • Banners on the side also feature a thoroughly modern Mickey.

  • Posters leading into the theater celebrate many different eras of Mickey, from the big screen to the theme parks.
  • You'll find posters for:
    • The Band Concert – Mickey's theatrical debut in color
    • Steamboat Willie – Mickey's debut in synchronized sound
    • Fantasia – Mickey's feature film debut
    • Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway – Mickey's first ride-through attraction
    • Mickey's PhilharMagic – Mickey's first concert in 3D
    • The Mickey Mouse Revue – Mickey's first E Ticket attraction

  • Inside, classic shorts like Steamboat Willie and The Band Concert have been replaced by modern shorts like Croissant de Triomphe, Potatoland, and more.
  • Additionally, instead of showing six different shorts on each of the six screens, the Cinema now shows the same short on all six screens.

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Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
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Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
View all articles by Maxon Faber