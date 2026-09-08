Photos: East Esplanade Ticket Booths Removed as Reimagining of Disneyland Resort's Eastern Gateway Gets Underway

These ticket booths have been around since the opening of Disney California Adventure in 2001.

Construction is now taking place on the east side of the Esplanade at the Disneyland Resort, which is seeing the removal of the ticket booths to make way for new developments.

What's Happening:

The ticket booths on the east Esplanade, which were originally installed in the years leading up to the opening of Disney California Adventure in 2001, have now been completely removed.

The removal of these ticket booths comes as most ticketing is now done online, with the ticket booths on the west side of the Esplanade still available for guests looking to purchase or upgrade their tickets.

This one part of the overall reimagining of the Eastern Gateway of the Disneyland Resort, a part of the DisneylandForward project.

Just a couple of weeks ago, the Disneyland Resort celebrated the groundbreaking of the all-new parking structure and transportation hub that will be built on the east side of the resort.

The planned massive overhaul of the Eastern Gateway will see construction of a new pedestrian bridge, marquee, and parking structure.

This new area will provide more than 6,000 parking spaces, shuttle and ride share areas and dedicated access for traffic off of Disney Way, improving parking and traffic flow throughout the resort area.

Additionally, the removal of the ticket booths and reworking of the entry experience will allow for more additions to Disney California Adventure – with the Avatar expansion expected to take over a portion of that land.

More Disneyland Resort News:

Missed the Pixar 40th anniversary merchandise at D23? Pixar fans can now find the commemorative collection at the Disneyland Resort!

The Pixar Place Hotel's first-ever Halloween decorations have debuted, transforming the lobby into a night of trick-or-treating right out of Monsters, Inc.

Some new menu items and returning fan-favorites have made their way to Rancho del Zocalo Restaurante at Disneyland.

Magic Key holders will get a second chance at picking up some freebies that debuted earlier this year one select dates later this month.