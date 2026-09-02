New and Returning Favorites Join the Menu at Disneyland’s Rancho del Zocalo Restaurante

Disneyland guests will soon be able to enjoy Chicken Tostada Salad, Mexican-style Shrimp Cocktail and even a Horchata Slushy!

Some new menu items and returning fan-favorites are making their way to Rancho del Zocalo Restaurante at Disneyland tomorrow!

What's Happening:

  • Set a course for Frontierland at Disneyland, and make a pit-stop at Rancho del Zocalo Restaurante, as some new menu items are coming!
  • But it's not just new items, as there are also some returning favorites rejoining the menu.
  • The Disney Eats Instagram shared a look at what will be added to the Frontierland restaurant beginning Thursday, September 3:
    • NEW! Chicken Tostada Salad: Chicken with pico de gallo, sour cream, rice, beans, cotija, guacamole, and lime cilantro-avocado dressing

  • NEW! Nachos: Tortilla chips, beans, guajillo cheese sauce, house-made & tomatillo salsas, red jalapeños, sour cream, and guacamole

  • NEW! Mexican-style Shrimp Cocktail: Poached shrimp, tomatoes, red onions, cilantro, cucumber, celery, and spicy cocktail sauce served with crackers

  • Duo of Cauliflower Tacos: Cauliflower al pastor, corn tortillas, and house-made salsa served with rice, beans, and a lime wedge (Plant-based)

  • NEW! Kid’s Beef Taquitos: Two taquitos filled with shredded beef served with a Cuties Mandarin Orange, applesauce, and choice of small DASANI water or small lowfat milk

  • Fresas Con Crema: Strawberries with sweet cream

  • NEW! Jamaica Slushy

  • NEW! Horchata Slushy

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