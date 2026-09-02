New and Returning Favorites Join the Menu at Disneyland’s Rancho del Zocalo Restaurante
Disneyland guests will soon be able to enjoy Chicken Tostada Salad, Mexican-style Shrimp Cocktail and even a Horchata Slushy!
Some new menu items and returning fan-favorites are making their way to Rancho del Zocalo Restaurante at Disneyland tomorrow!
What's Happening:
- Set a course for Frontierland at Disneyland, and make a pit-stop at Rancho del Zocalo Restaurante, as some new menu items are coming!
- But it's not just new items, as there are also some returning favorites rejoining the menu.
- The Disney Eats Instagram shared a look at what will be added to the Frontierland restaurant beginning Thursday, September 3:
- NEW! Chicken Tostada Salad: Chicken with pico de gallo, sour cream, rice, beans, cotija, guacamole, and lime cilantro-avocado dressing
- NEW! Nachos: Tortilla chips, beans, guajillo cheese sauce, house-made & tomatillo salsas, red jalapeños, sour cream, and guacamole
- NEW! Mexican-style Shrimp Cocktail: Poached shrimp, tomatoes, red onions, cilantro, cucumber, celery, and spicy cocktail sauce served with crackers
- Duo of Cauliflower Tacos: Cauliflower al pastor, corn tortillas, and house-made salsa served with rice, beans, and a lime wedge (Plant-based)
- NEW! Kid’s Beef Taquitos: Two taquitos filled with shredded beef served with a Cuties Mandarin Orange, applesauce, and choice of small DASANI water or small lowfat milk
- Fresas Con Crema: Strawberries with sweet cream
- NEW! Jamaica Slushy
- NEW! Horchata Slushy
More Disneyland Resort News:
- Magic Key holders will get a second chance at picking up some freebies that debuted earlier this year one select dates later this month.
- Walt Disney Imagineering continues to tease a mysterious riddle involving the Society of Explorers and Adventurers (S.E.A.)
- The pathway between Cars Land and Avengers Campus has reopened at Disney California Adventure, also unveiling a new set of restrooms.
- Disneyland invited thousands of local residents to celebrate The Happiest Day in Anaheim last Thursday.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com