Disneyland Magic Key Holders Get Second Chance at Swag with Special Giveaway Event
The freebies were available earlier this year.
Disneyland Resort is giving a second chance to Magic Key Holders who have missed some of the giveaways earlier this year.
What's Happening:
- Are you a Disneyland Resort Magic Key holder who missed some of the special giveaways recently? Don't worry, the resort has shared that you will have a second chance to get your hands on some of those items.
- Starting on September 14 through September 26, 2026, Magic Key holders will have another chance to pick up a Disney California Adventure Park Billboard Magnet Set and the Magic Key License Plate Frame that were given out earlier this year.
- The giveaways can be found in the same location - the Hyperion Theater Courtyard - from 2:00 to 8:00 PM, but each item is available on a different day.
- September 14, 16, 18, and 19, Magic Key holders can head to this location to pick up the Disney California Adventure Park Billboard Magnet Set.
- September 21, 23, 25, and 26, Magic Key holders can head to the location to pick up the Magic Key License Plate Frame.
- A virtual queue will be in place for the special giveaway event, and Magic Key holders will need to join the virtual queue in the Disneyland app. Magic Key holders - with valid park reservation - will have the opportunity to join the virtual queue at noon for that day.
- To plan your trip to the Disneyland Resort, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel!
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