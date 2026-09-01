Walt Disney Imagineering Continues to Tease New Development from the Society of Explorers and Adventurers
Just where is all of this teasing heading?
Walt Disney Imagineering continues to tease a mysterious riddle involving the Society of Explorers and Adventurers (S.E.A.) that was first teased at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.
What's Happening:
- At D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, fans of the Society of Explorers and Adventurers attended a talk in the Imagineering booth that was supposed to reveal a special new artifact, but instead started a puzzle that fans are now working to solve online.
- Fans are attempting to decipher the name of a mysterious character who has stolen an artifact from the Society of Explorers of Adventures.
- Each puzzle consists of a riddle, the answer to which is a single letter. Once all the letters have been found, and unscrambled, they will spell the name of the guilty party.
- The answers to each puzzle can be found inside Disneyland, but are also available in images of the park found online for anybody who can't visit.
- The third of three puzzles so far has now been released, guiding fans to search online for a letter from Bonnie Booker, who has found some exciting evidence in the S.E.A. archives.
- The solution appears likely to introduce a new character into the world of the S.E.A., though exactly how that character will fit into the various S.E.A. associated attractions isn't clear, though it may ultimately reveal the connection between the S.E.A. and the Matterhorn that was teased at D23.
- Follow along with the puzzles so far by perusing our S.E.A. tag.
More Disneyland Resort News:
- The pathway between Cars Land and Avengers Campus has reopened at Disney California Adventure, also unveiling a new set of restrooms.
- Disneyland invited thousands of local residents to celebrate The Happiest Day in Anaheim last Thursday.
- A plaque honoring Marvel Comics legend Jack Kirby has been installed in Avengers Campus, unveiled on what would be Kirby's 109th birthday.
- Details have been revealed for this year's Holidays at the Disneyland Resort, which kicks off on November 13 with the return of World of Color: Season of Light and more!
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