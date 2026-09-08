Photos: Pixar Place Hotel Debuts Its First-Ever Halloween Makeover Themed to "Monsters, Inc."

The lobby of the Pixar Place Hotel has been transformed with some really fun artwork inspired by "Monsters, Inc."

It's the spookiest time of the year at the Disneyland Resort – and this year, the Pixar Place Hotel is getting in on the fun with new Monsters, Inc. artwork and displays.

What's Happening:

For this year's Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort, Pixar Place Hotel visitors can enjoy decorative artwork featuring Mike, Sulley, and more beloved monsters from Monsters, Inc. dressed in their Halloween best.

This marks the first-ever Halloween transformation for the hotel, which was designed by digital artist Brett Snodgrass on the Resort Enhancement team.

The basic inspiration for the decor asks the question "what would Halloween look like for Mike, Sulley and Boo?"

From blocky designs inspired by the iconic title sequence from the film, to characters like Roz, and giant monsters ready for some trick or treating, you'll find some delightful, family friendly spooks around every corner of the hotel's lobby.

Even the hotel's exterior facing elevator gets in on the act with some decals covering the shaft.

We're quite partial to Mike's girlfriend Celia dressed as a witch!

Even giant monsters want to have some trick or treating fun!

This is just a part of the Halloween Time fun at the Disneyland Resort – which also includes a special display themed to The Nightmare Before Christmas over at Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa and Haunted Mansion themed decor at the Disneyland Hotel.

Halloween Time continues daily through Halloween itself, October 31, throughout the Disneyland Resort.

To see all the decor for yourself during Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel!

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