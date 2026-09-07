Walt Disney Imagineering Gets Fans Caught Up on Ongoing S.E.A. Mystery

The S.E.A. has solved the first three riddles if you don't want to.

Fans of the Society of Explorers and Adventurers have had quite a little adventure going on over the last few weeks. A series of riddles has been released, designed to lead amateur detectives to a character who stole an artifact that was supposed to be revealed at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.

What's Happening:

Three riddles have been released so far in the ongoing S.E.A. associated mystery. However, for anybody who just joined the hunt and doesn't want to go back, a new post will get everybody on the same page.

Each riddle's answer is a single letter, and once all letters have been revealed, they can be used to spell the name of the guilty party.

A new post breaks down everything that has happened so far via a classic "conspiracy board."

Bonnie Booker, the S.E.A. character who has been the guide through the mystery, then reveals the answers to the three riddles, which we won't post here, but can be found on the Instagram post if you're stumped

We also get a look at an "old" newspaper, which is relevant to the case. It references an artifact called the Ridge Jewel, which may be the thing that was stolen. It also makes reference to attractions like the Jungle Cruise and the Matterhorn.

The Matterhorn isn't currently an attraction with S.E.A. elements, but it was indicated at D23, during the same Imagineering presentation where this whole game got started, that this would be changing. It appears on the conspiracy board as well, so the game may be leading to some new details here.

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