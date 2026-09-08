Photos: Disneyland Hotel Gets a Foreboding Halloween Overlay Inspired by The Haunted Mansion

"Your cadaverous pallor betrays an aura of foreboding, almost as though you sense a disquieting metamorphosis."

It's once again Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort, and, not to feel left out, the Disneyland Hotel has several ways guests can jump into the thrills and chills of the season.

What’s Happening:

The annual seasonal event has returned, bringing in spooktacular decorations, meet and greets, entertainment, and the popular Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure.

While much of the spooktacular offerings can be found throughout the resort’s theme parks, the frightfully fun festivities can also be found at the hotels.

Over at the Disneyland Hotel, there are plenty of Halloween Time activities for guests staying at the resort.

Inside the resort’s main courtyard, a Haunted Mansion photo opportunity is a great way to remember your spooky season memories.

Ironically, the photo op is not themed to the Halloween Time and Christmas Haunted Mansion Holiday overlay, but it is a perfect way to celebrate Disney’s creepiest attraction.

A banner featuring the iconic Singing Busts can be found along the bridge leading to Tangaroa Terrace.

The Haunted Mansion fun continues inside the main lobby, where the iconic stretching portraits welcome guests to their stay.

This is just a part of the Halloween Time fun at the Disneyland Resort – which also includes a special display themed to The Nightmare Before Christmas over at Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa and Monsters, Inc. themed decor at the Pixar Place Hotel.

Halloween Time continues daily through Halloween itself, October 31, throughout the Disneyland Resort.

To see all the decor for yourself during Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel!

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