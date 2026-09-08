Photos: Downtown Disney's Main Entrance Gets a Spooky Mid-Century Upgrade for Halloween Time
We think those tiles, or variations upon them, should stick around all the time!
The signage at the main entrance to Downtown Disney has been updated with some spooky graphics for Halloween Time.
What's Happening:
- The new Downtown Disney entrance that first opened to guests back in May 2024 has received some new touches for this year's Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort.
- The Downtown Disney letters now feature orange and purple tiles behind them, very befitting of the mid-century style that the newest section of Downtown Disney is going for.
- Said orange and purple tiles also contain a few creepy touches, if you look closely – like bats and ghosts.
- In the middle of "Downtown" and "Disney," you'll even find a Mickey pumpkin!
- The newest area of Downtown Disney features the recently opened Gordon Ramsay at The Carnaby, Earl of Sandwich, Din Tai Fung, and more.
- Meanwhile, Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort continues daily through Halloween itself, October 31.
- To see all the decor for yourself during Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel!
More Disneyland Resort News:
- The east Esplanade ticket booths have been removed as work begins on the Eastern Gateway transformation.
- Missed the Pixar 40th anniversary merchandise at D23? Pixar fans can now find the commemorative collection at the Disneyland Resort!
- The Pixar Place Hotel's first-ever Halloween decorations have debuted, transforming the lobby into a night of trick-or-treating right out of Monsters, Inc.
- Some new menu items and returning fan-favorites have made their way to Rancho del Zocalo Restaurante at Disneyland.
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