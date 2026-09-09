Photos: "Inside Out" Themed Core Memories Photo Booth Appears in Pixar Pier Near Emotional Whirlwind
Check it out on your next trip to Disney California Adventure!
A new Inside Out themed photo booth has arrived at Pixar Pier, appropriately right next to the Inside Out Emotional Whirlwind attraction.
What's Happening:
- Disney California Adventure has debuted a new photo booth inspired by Inside Out, appropriately called Core Memories – referencing the idea of core memories that is used heavily in both Inside Out films.
- This delightfully themed photo booth features said core memory orbs on the outside, while the inside offers guests a chance to take a variety of themed photos, that are not necessarily just Inside Out.
- This booth can be found right between Inside Out Emotional Whirlwind and Bing Bong's Sweet Stuff, adding to the small Inside Out-themed mini-land within Pixar Pier.
More Disney California Adventure News:
- Photos: "Coven Academy" Casts a Spell on the Hollywood Backlot Set at Disney California Adventure
- Pathway Between Cars Land and Avengers Campus Reopens at Disney California Adventure, Revealing New Take-A-Brake Restrooms
- Jack Kirby Tribute Plaque Installed at Avengers Campus Entrance in Disney California Adventure
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com