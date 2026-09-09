Photos: "Inside Out" Themed Core Memories Photo Booth Appears in Pixar Pier Near Emotional Whirlwind

Check it out on your next trip to Disney California Adventure!

A new Inside Out themed photo booth has arrived at Pixar Pier, appropriately right next to the Inside Out Emotional Whirlwind attraction.

What's Happening:

  • Disney California Adventure has debuted a new photo booth inspired by Inside Out, appropriately called Core Memories – referencing the idea of core memories that is used heavily in both Inside Out films.

  • This delightfully themed photo booth features said core memory orbs on the outside, while the inside offers guests a chance to take a variety of themed photos, that are not necessarily just Inside Out.

  • This booth can be found right between Inside Out Emotional Whirlwind and Bing Bong's Sweet Stuff, adding to the small Inside Out-themed mini-land within Pixar Pier.

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Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
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Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
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