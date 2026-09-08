Photos: "Coven Academy" Casts a Spell on the Hollywood Backlot Set at Disney California Adventure
The new Freeform series debuts on October 1, streaming the next day on Hulu and Disney+
A corner of Hollywood Land that frequently promotes the latest and greatest Disney projects is now getting Disney California Adventure visitors excited for the upcoming debut of Coven Academy.
What's Happening:
- Located in the Hollywood Land area of the park close to the Hyperion Theater, guests visiting the park can find the city set that is typically home to themed photos and sometimes character meet and greets for some of the newest IP from the Disney company, now adorned with imagery from Coven Academy.
- Various poster imagery for the upcoming Freeform series adorns the brick walls and doors of this Hollywood set, with one poster even taking on a brick-like appearance to better blend in.
- Set against the moody backdrop of New Orleans, Coven Academy follows a trio of teenage witches-in-training who are bound by destiny to guard their city against dangerous, ancient forces. Between unraveling dark secrets, mastering volatile magic, and facing off against distractingly cute rivals, they must also navigate the heartbreaks and deep bonds that come with growing up.
- The show's main trio – Briar, Sasha and Tegan – played by Malina Pauli Weissman, Jordan Leftwich, and Ora Duplass, respectively, feature heavily in the artwork.
- All episodes will be available on Disney+ and Hulu at once on October 2, while airing in weekly blocks on Freeform, premiering nine chapters on October 1, six on October 8, and the final six on October 15.