Photos: "Coven Academy" Casts a Spell on the Hollywood Backlot Set at Disney California Adventure

The new Freeform series debuts on October 1, streaming the next day on Hulu and Disney+

A corner of Hollywood Land that frequently promotes the latest and greatest Disney projects is now getting Disney California Adventure visitors excited for the upcoming debut of Coven Academy.

What's Happening:

Located in the Hollywood Land area of the park close to the Hyperion Theater, guests visiting the park can find the city set that is typically home to themed photos and sometimes character meet and greets for some of the newest IP from the Disney company, now adorned with imagery from Coven Academy.