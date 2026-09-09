Photos: Take-A-Brake at the Newly Opened Restrooms Within Cars Land at Disney California Adventure

The new restrooms can be found along the recently reopened pathway between Cars Land and Avengers Campus.

Since the end of August, Disney California Adventure guests have once again been able to travel directly between Cars Land and Avengers Campus. Accompanying the reopening of the pathway is a new set of restrooms themed to Cars Land.

What's Happening:

Today, we had the chance to check out the new Take-A-Brake Rest Stop restroom in Cars Land, which can be found along this newly-reopened walkway.

The highly-detailed new restroom building showcases the theme of a tire repair shop, which also serves as a rest stop for weary travelers.

The impressive theming continues inside the restrooms, which have an all-brick interior with various signs, like the iconic Dinoco Gasoline sign.

Guests will find water fountains and a refillable bottle station outside, themed to Stanley's Oasis.

As the new building can also be seen from Avengers Campus, that side of the building takes on a S.H.I.E.L.D. theme.

The pathway had been closed since April 2025 to accommodate the beginning stages of construction on the two new attractions coming to Avengers Campus – Avengers Infinity Defense and Stark Flight Lab.

We recently learned more about both attractions at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, including what famous Marvel superheroes and associated actors will appear.

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