Exclusive Disneylandia Button on the Way for Magic Key Holders

Get yours while supplies last

Having a Magic Key at Disneyland Resort comes with a variety of perks, beyond the ability to visit your favorite theme parks almost whenever you wish. One of those perks is occasional free stuff, and a brand-new offering will be available to Magic Key holders very soon.

What's Happening:

This morning, the official Instagram account for Disneyland's Magic Key Program revealed a new button that will be available to Magic Key holders.

Disneyland has been targeting its Spanish-speaking audience of late with a collection of Disneylandia merchandise, and as part of that is a new Disneylandia button.

The button reads Disneylandia es más feliz con, Disneyland is more magical with, and then a spot for a name to be filled in.

The button will be available starting September 15 while supplies last.

Magic Key holders can pick up the button at the Disneyana shop on Main Street U.S.A. at Disneyland or at Kingswell on Buena Vista Street at Disney California Adventure.

Limit one button per Magic Key holder.

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