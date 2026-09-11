Exclusive Disneylandia Button on the Way for Magic Key Holders
Get yours while supplies last
Having a Magic Key at Disneyland Resort comes with a variety of perks, beyond the ability to visit your favorite theme parks almost whenever you wish. One of those perks is occasional free stuff, and a brand-new offering will be available to Magic Key holders very soon.
What's Happening:
- This morning, the official Instagram account for Disneyland's Magic Key Program revealed a new button that will be available to Magic Key holders.
- Disneyland has been targeting its Spanish-speaking audience of late with a collection of Disneylandia merchandise, and as part of that is a new Disneylandia button.
- The button reads Disneylandia es más feliz con, Disneyland is more magical with, and then a spot for a name to be filled in.
- The button will be available starting September 15 while supplies last.
- Magic Key holders can pick up the button at the Disneyana shop on Main Street U.S.A. at Disneyland or at Kingswell on Buena Vista Street at Disney California Adventure.
- Limit one button per Magic Key holder.
More Disneyland News:
- A new commemorative doll celebrating Disneyland Cast Members is now available.
- Disneyland's logo will be featured on the helmets of the Anaheim Ducks this season.
- Anzellans are being added to Droid Depot at Disneyland's Galaxy's Edge.
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