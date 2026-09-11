Exclusive Disneylandia Button on the Way for Magic Key Holders

Get yours while supplies last

Having a Magic Key at Disneyland Resort comes with a variety of perks, beyond the ability to visit your favorite theme parks almost whenever you wish. One of those perks is occasional free stuff, and a brand-new offering will be available to Magic Key holders very soon.

What's Happening:

  • This morning, the official Instagram account for Disneyland's Magic Key Program revealed a new button that will be available to Magic Key holders.
  • Disneyland has been targeting its Spanish-speaking audience of late with a collection of Disneylandia merchandise, and as part of that is a new Disneylandia button.
  • The button reads Disneylandia es más feliz con, Disneyland is more magical with, and then a spot for a name to be filled in.
  • The button will be available starting September 15 while supplies last.
  • Magic Key holders can pick up the button at the Disneyana shop on Main Street U.S.A. at Disneyland or at Kingswell on Buena Vista Street at Disney California Adventure.
  • Limit one button per Magic Key holder.

More Disneyland News:

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Dirk Libbey
Dirk has been covering the entertainment industry, with a focus on theme parks, for over 10 years. Writing for Laughing Place is the first time he wasn't the only staff Disney nerd. His time not spent inside a theme park is spent wishing he was inside a theme park, and waiting for kids to get tall enough to go on all the rides.
View all articles by Dirk Libbey