Disneyland Resort Logo Coming to Anaheim Ducks Helmets for 2026-27 NHL Season

The expanded partnership between Disneyland Resort and the Anaheim Ducks will place the iconic Disney Parks logo on player helmets throughout the upcoming season.

The Anaheim Ducks are taking their connection with Disneyland Resort onto the ice in a bigger way this season. The Ducks and Disneyland Resort have announced an expanded sponsorship agreement that will place the iconic Disneyland Resort logo on both sides of Ducks player helmets beginning with the 2026-27 NHL season.

What’s Happening:

The logo will be featured throughout the season during Ducks home and road regular-season games, Stanley Cup Playoff contests and club practices.

The new helmet sponsorship builds upon a partnership between the two Orange County institutions that has spanned nearly a decade. Along with the helmet decal, the expanded agreement will include in-arena signage, social media content and broadcast elements, while Disneyland Resort will also serve as the presenting sponsor of an Anaheim Ducks home game during the upcoming season.

The partnership carries an especially significant connection given the Ducks’ origins. The franchise was founded by The Walt Disney Company in 1993 as the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim, taking its name and inspiration from Disney’s 1992 film The Mighty Ducks. The team continued using the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim name until the 2006-07 season, when it officially became the Anaheim Ducks.

Now, more than three decades after the franchise was established by Disney, the Disneyland Resort logo will once again have a prominent presence alongside the team as players take the ice.

“The Anaheim Ducks are more than a hometown team, they are woven into the fabric of our community,” said Disneyland Resort President Jill Estorino. “We’re honored to continue our partnership with an organization that shares our commitment to bringing people together for unforgettable experiences.”

The relationship between Disneyland Resort and the Ducks has already produced a number of fan-focused experiences over the years. Among the most popular is the annual Anaheim Ducks Day at Disney California Adventure Park and the Downtown Disney District.

The event brings Ducks players and the team’s mascot, Wild Wing, to the Disneyland Resort for a day filled with hockey-themed activities and entertainment. Guests can participate in interactive hockey experiences, meet players, enjoy special fan experiences and shop exclusive merchandise, while specialty food and beverage offerings add another Disney Parks touch to the celebration.

The Ducks’ new helmet partnership further connects the team with its Disney roots while highlighting the organizations’ shared presence in the Orange County community.

“Our partnership with Disneyland Resort celebrates our organization’s roots and the special bond we continue to share with Disney,” said Aaron Teats, Anaheim Ducks Club President. “Featuring the Disneyland Resort logo on our helmets is a testament to our longstanding partnership and our shared commitment to making a positive impact throughout Orange County. We are honored to represent Disneyland Resort and our community with pride as we continue delivering exceptional experiences for our fans on and off the ice.”

Although the new helmet decals officially become part of the Ducks’ 2026-27 NHL season, fans will get an early look at the partnership during the team’s 2026 Rookie Faceoff tournament.

The helmets featuring the Disneyland Resort logo will debut this weekend at Tech CU Arena and Sharks Ice in San Jose, California. Anaheim’s Rookie Camp roster features 22 players, including three first-round draft picks: Roger McQueen, selected 10th overall in 2025; Nikita Klepov, selected 15th overall in 2026; and Marcus Nordmark, selected 28th overall in 2026.

The Ducks will begin their two-game tournament schedule against the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday, September 12, at 1 p.m. PT at Tech CU Arena. Anaheim will then conclude tournament play against the Los Angeles Kings on Sunday, September 13, at 3 p.m. PT at the Orange Rink at Sharks Ice.

Both games will be streamed live online for fans in each market, with the Ducks’ games available through AnaheimDucks.com.

The helmet logo is the latest chapter in a partnership that blends two recognizable Southern California brands and brings the Ducks’ Disney history full circle. As Anaheim prepares for the 2026-27 NHL season, fans will see a familiar Disneyland Resort symbol accompanying the team both at Honda Center and on the road.

More Disneyland News: