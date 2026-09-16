The Latest Disneyland S.E.A. Riddle is Here. Can You Solve it?

This one may not be as easy as it appears.

If you like puzzles, then Walt Disney Imagineering has a good one for you. Riddles have been released over the last few weeks that are set to lead to a solution that will reveal the thief in a brazen D23 heist. The answer will also expand the lore surrounding Disney Parks' Society of Explorers and Adventurers.

What's Happening:

The fifth riddle in an ongoing series has appeared on the Walt Disney Imagineering Instagram page.

The solution to each riddle involves a location at Disneyland Park, and while the answer can be found by visiting the park, all answers are also available by looking at pictures of Disneyland, so anyone can play the game.

The answer to each riddle is a single letter, and once all answers have been revealed, the letters can be unscrambled to spell the name of the culprit.

Here's the latest riddle; see what you can figure out.

During a presentation at D23 at the WDI booth all about the Society of Explorers and Adventurers, an artifact went "missing."

The thief is, apparently, somebody who previously attempted to join the S.E.A., and thus is likely a character we haven't met yet.

The S.E.A. is a group of original characters created for various Disney Parks attractions that have been brought together under a single umbrella, connecting rides like the Jungle Cruise and Big Thunder Mountain Railroad.

The presentation that launched the riddles also indicated that Disneyland's Matterhorn is set to join the S.E.A. family, which may have something to do with where all this is going.

Previous Riddles:

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