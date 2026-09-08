Here's The Newest Riddle In The Ongoing S.E.A. Disneyland Game

Can you solve this one?

Ever since D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, we've been teased with a series of riddles regarding the Society of Explorers and Adventurers. Three riddles have been revealed, and now a fourth is here to test your Disneyland knowledge.

What's Happening:

At D23 during a presentation at the Walt Disney Imagineering booth, a special artifact went "missing." Since then, the WDI Instagram account has seen weekly riddles from the thief.

Each riddle references a location inside Disneyland Park, and each answer is a single letter. Once all the letters have been revealed and unscrambled, they will spell the name of the culprit.

Here's the newest riddle for your consideration:

While working knowledge of Disneyland, or the ability to visit, may help, all answers are available online

It's an interesting puzzle, though the biggest mystery is just what the endgame of all this is. It appears the plan here is to add more depth and story to the S.E.A., but it's unclear if this will be incorporated into any existing or upcoming attractions.

The S.E.A. Riddles:

The first S.E.A. riddle hit three weeks ago and was, in most opinions, pretty easy.

The second riddle, however, was a bit more complex. The location was fairly easy to determine, though that wasn't the entire answer.

The third riddle took us to another side of Disneyland

If you're stumped, a recent post reveals the answers to the first three riddles.