Security Changes Coming to Disneyland as Part of Esplanade Construction

When it comes to construction at Disneyland Resort, most of the focus is always on the attractions, but quite possibly the most exciting new construction right now is taking place outside the theme parks. The Esplanade between Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure is undergoing big changes, which will shortly mean a significant change when it comes to entering the resort.

What's Happening:

A recent update to the Disneyland website references the ongoing construction that has resulted in ticket booths on the east side of Esplanade being torn down.

The update reveals that once the demolition of the ticket booths is complete, the security checkpoint on that side of the park will be relocating into the area where the booths had previously been.

The relocation of security is being called "temporary," though it's unclear what the timeline will be.

The information also says that construction walls could result in "walkway adjustments" between the esplanade entrance and the theme parks.

The removal of the ticket booths is part of a much larger transformation of the entire Disneyland Resort entrance area. Ground recently broke on a new parking garage, and a walkway is planned that will allow guests to walk from the garage over Harbor Blvd into the resort area.

More Disneyland Resort News: