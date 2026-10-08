Doctor Doom Takes Over New York Comic Con with New "Avengers: Doomsday" Merchandise Collection

Heroes & Villains brings Doctor Doom-inspired apparel, accessories, and exclusive merchandise to New York Comic Con 2026.

Heroes & Villains, the pop culture apparel and accessories brand from Bioworld, has teamed up with Marvel for a new merchandise collection inspired by the upcoming MCU film Avengers: Doomsday.

What's Happening:

  • The collection will be showcased at New York Comic Con 2026 inside the brand's all-new Latverian Marketplace booth, located at Booth #3071.
  • Inspired by Doctor Doom's homeland, the immersive booth will give attendees a closer look at the new collection, featuring comic-inspired designs and premium apparel and accessories.
  • The lineup includes jackets, shirts, backpacks, luggage, hats, and more, with several standout items:
    • Supreme Ruler Without Rival Varsity Jacket: $200

  • Additional convention-exclusive merchandise will also be available for fans attending New York Comic Con.
  • New York Comic Con 2026 takes place October 8–11, with exclusive items available at the Heroes & Villains booth.
  • We are on site at New York Comic Con and had the chance to check out the booth, as you can see in the pictures below.

  • The rest of the Avengers: Doomsday collection is available now at HeroesVillains.com and through other major retailers.

More on Avengers: Doomsday

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Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
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Alex Reif
Alex joined the Laughing Place team in 2014 and has been a lifelong Disney fan. His main beats for LP are Disney-branded movies, TV shows, books, music and toys. He recently became a member of the Television Critics Association (TCA).
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