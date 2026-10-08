Doctor Doom Takes Over New York Comic Con with New "Avengers: Doomsday" Merchandise Collection
Heroes & Villains brings Doctor Doom-inspired apparel, accessories, and exclusive merchandise to New York Comic Con 2026.
Heroes & Villains, the pop culture apparel and accessories brand from Bioworld, has teamed up with Marvel for a new merchandise collection inspired by the upcoming MCU film Avengers: Doomsday.
What's Happening:
- The collection will be showcased at New York Comic Con 2026 inside the brand's all-new Latverian Marketplace booth, located at Booth #3071.
- Inspired by Doctor Doom's homeland, the immersive booth will give attendees a closer look at the new collection, featuring comic-inspired designs and premium apparel and accessories.
- The lineup includes jackets, shirts, backpacks, luggage, hats, and more, with several standout items:
- Supreme Ruler Without Rival Varsity Jacket: $200
- Doom Black Backpack: $150
- Additional convention-exclusive merchandise will also be available for fans attending New York Comic Con.
- New York Comic Con 2026 takes place October 8–11, with exclusive items available at the Heroes & Villains booth.
- We are on site at New York Comic Con and had the chance to check out the booth, as you can see in the pictures below.
- The rest of the Avengers: Doomsday collection is available now at HeroesVillains.com and through other major retailers.
More on Avengers: Doomsday
- Ahead of Avengers: Doomsday's arrival in theaters on December 18, 2026, we took a look at what some added scenes in Avengers: Endgame - Encore might mean for Doomsday.
- Iman Velani and Frank Alvarez have been counting down to Doomsday with a new podcast, which will return for more episodes in November.
- happy isn't the only caffeinated Doomsday collab, as Dunkin' Donuts will introduce a slew of beverages and donuts themed to Marvel.
- Avengers, X-Men, and Fantastic Four team members assemble for a new "Silence Your Phones" PSA featuring much of the Avengers: Doomsday cast.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com