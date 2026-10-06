Ray-Ban and Marvel Tease New Collaboration

Ray-Ban and Marvel have announced a new eyewear collaboration, but details about the upcoming collection remain under wraps.

Two iconic brands are joining forces once again, with Ray-Ban and Marvel teasing a new collaboration that appears to be on the way.

What’s Happening:

Ray-Ban and Marvel took to social media today to share the same cryptic message: “Two icons. One universe. Ray-Ban | MARVEL. Coming soon.” While the announcement is light on details, it confirms that a new Marvel-inspired Ray-Ban collection is in development.

The teaser does not yet reveal which Marvel characters will be featured, what styles will be included or when the collection will officially launch. Pricing and availability details have also not been announced.

The upcoming collaboration builds on Ray-Ban's previous Marvel-themed eyewear releases. The brand has previously offered frames inspired by characters including Spider-Man, Gwen Stacy, Miles Morales and Deadpool.

However, the new Ray-Ban | MARVEL branding suggests this could be a broader or entirely new capsule rather than another character-specific release.

For now, fans will have to wait for Ray-Ban and Marvel to reveal more!

More Marvel News: