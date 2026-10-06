New "Spidey and His Amazing Friends" Toys Now Available From Hasbro

Your littlest Spidey fan is going to want this one.

Spidey and his Amazing Friends is incredibly popular among the younger set who watch Disney Channel and Disney+, and for those kids who don't want to stop playing when the show is over, Hasbro has a new set of toys that are sure to jump to the top of every fan's wish list.

What's Happening:

Hasbro has released Spidey and his Amazing Friends SuperRollers featuring the heroes and villains from the popular Disney Jr. series.

SPIDEY AND HIS AMAZING FRIENDS SUPERROLLERS ASSORTMENT includes Spidey, Spin, Ghost Spider, Doc Ock, and Green Goblin, each sold separately.

MARVEL SPIDEY AND HIS AMAZING FRIENDS SUPERROLLERS ACTION HERO PACK is a set of vehicles featuring Spidey, Ghost Spider, Miles “Spin” Morales Cloaking Power. Green Goblin, and Jeff the Land Shark. The pack sells for $21.99

Of course, toys need a place to play, and the SuperRollers set has MARVEL SPIDEY AND HIS AMAZING FRIENDS SUPERROLLERS WEB-CITY PLAYSET, offering 360 degrees of play and coming with SuperRollers of Spidey and Green Goblin . The playset retails for $44.99.

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