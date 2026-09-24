Daredevil Himself, Charlie Cox, Meets Spider-Man at Disney Adventure World
Looks like Charlie Cox is coping with the end of "Daredevil: Born Again" by getting a hug from Spider-Man...
Daredevil himself, Charlie Cox, recently paid a visit to Avengers Campus at Disney Adventure World, where he got to meet a different, yet familiar superhero.
What's Happening:
- Charlie Cox, who has portrayed Matt Murdock (aka Daredevil) in the titular Netflix series and its Disney+ sequel, Daredevil: Born Again, recently visited Disneyland Paris.
- While there, Cox stopped by Avengers Campus in the recently reimagined Disney Adventure World, where he got to meet a very popular web slinger: Spider-Man!
- This is not Cox's first meeting with Spidey, as the character of Matt Murdock made a fan-pleasing cameo in 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home – prior to the character's return in his own Disney+ series.
- We recently learned that the upcoming third season of Daredevil: Born Again will be the show's last.
- Swing by and meet Spider-Man yourself on your next visit to Avengers Campus!
More Disneyland Paris News:
- An epic Olaf meeting has occurred at Disney Adventure World, as Josh Gad came face to snowy face with his Frozen alter ego.
- Some new wintery magic is coming to Disney Village this holiday season, with snowflakes inspired by Disney characters.
- Take a look inside the recently opened Disney Wonders store and the upcoming Casa Giulia restaurant at Disney Village.
- A longtime Disney Village resident, Rainforest Cafe, will be permanently closing later this year.
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