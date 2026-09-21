"Daredevil: Born Again" is Coming to an End with Season 3

The Man Without Fear will once more be the Man Without a Show.

Daredevil: Born Again's upcoming third season will be its final one, as the Marvel hero's second series so far will come to an end.

What's Happening:

Hollywood Reporter broke the news about the end of Daredevil: Born Again, noting the decision was made to end the series a couple of months after production wrapped on Season 3.

The decision can't be seen as too shocking, given the notably short life span of all of the Disney+ MCU series to date. Only two of their live-action shows, Loki and Daredevil: Born Again, have made it to Season 2, while Born Again remains the one and only show so far to get a Season 3.

There have been multiple reports about Marvel Studios and Disney+ wishing to scale back how many shows they used to make considerably, which also involved the unfortunate un-renewal of Wonder Man, which was first announced as coming back for a Season 2, only for that decision to be reversed.

Obviously, Born Again fans can only hope we get a proper sense of closure from what will now be the series finale when Season 3 wraps up next year.

Adding more murkiness to the situation though is THR revealing that Born Again's showrunner, Dario Scardapane, has left the series in the wake of his contract not being renewed, and is not overseeing the remainder of post-production on Season 2.

It's not clear why this occurred, nor who is now guiding the show to completion.

Scardapane himself was brought onto Born Again during the notably turbulent production process on the first season, after the decision was made to give the show a major overhaul from its original approach after several episodes had been filmed.

It was under Scardapane that more characters from the Netflix Daredevil series like Karen Page and Bullseye were brought back and the show was much more firmly tied to the continuity of that series, rather than the initial far murkier intent to have Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio once more play Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk, but not have any other direct connections to what had occurred before.

After VisionQuest debuts this fall and Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 next year (presumably around the same spring spot as Season 1 and 2), there are notably no officially announced live-action MCU series scheduled for Disney+.

However, THR does confirm that hough the cadence has slowed down in a big way, there are in fact still other shows in development.

They note their sources tell them once such show is a spy thriller called Zodiac, a title which has typically been used for a zodiac-themed criminal organization in Marvel Comics. That group is sometimes under the leadership of Nick Fury's villainous brother, Jake, who goes by the name Scorpio.

THR says Zodiac has been "greenlit," though it's unclear if that means it's fully ordered as a series already, or simply in more active development.