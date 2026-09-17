Disneyland Paris Confirms Closing of Rainforest Cafe

Things are changing at Disney Village at Disneyland Paris. This morning we received a lot of information about the future of the shops and restaurants at France's Disneyland, and while many new and exciting things are on the way, some places have to say goodbye to make way for them.

What's Happening:

This morning, Disneyland Paris confirmed that the Rainforest Cafe at Disney Village will be closing at the end of 2026.

An exact closing date for the restaurant was not given.

Rainforest Cafe has been a popular themed restaurant and while not an official part of Disney, they were located in and near many Disney Parks.

The Disneyland Paris location will now join the one from the original Disneyland as a memory. That spot closed in 2018.

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