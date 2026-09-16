The Lion King Log Flume Attraction Construction Update at Disneyland Paris

This attraction will arrive with a new land at Disney Adventure World.

Back at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event in 2024, we first learned about an all-new log flume attraction based on Disney's beloved animated feature The Lion King coming to Disneyland Paris. At this year's D23 we got more updates about the new water ride, and now we've seen it under construction for ourselves at the Disney Adventure World theme park! Check out more photos below.

What's happening:

During his current visit to Disneyland Paris, Laughing Place reporter Luke Manning stopped by the area of Disney Adventure World where the new attraction based on The Lion King is being constructed. He took all of the photos you see in this post.

This attraction will be located in a new area dedicated exclusively to The Lion King.

Though a full name has not yet been announced for the attraction, Disney Parks has confirmed that it will be a water ride that "plunges guests deep into the heart of the Pride Lands" and includes iconic songs from the 1994 masterpiece animated feature.

Guests will make their way through the caves underneath a 120-foot-tall Pride Rock and pass through a variety of memorable scenes from the film.

The flume system for the attraction will feature a 52-foot drop, and the new land surrounding the attraction will include dining, shopping, and character opportunities all themed to Disney's The Lion King.

No target opening date has yet been announced for this new attraction or land at Disneyland Paris.

More Disneyland Paris News:

A major refurbishment project has begun on Crush's Coaster in Disney Adventure World.

Both of the new hub topiaries are now in place at Parc Disneyland.

Check out photos from the current Disney Lorcana activation at Disneyland Paris.