Photos: Both New Disneyland Paris Hub Topiaries Now In Place
Tick Tock the crocodile has joined the Cheshire Cat at Disneyland Paris
Like all Disney Parks, Disneyland Paris has been going through a lot of changes lately. Some of those changes are quite big. However, even the little updates add to the park's beauty, and we have pictures of one of those recent additions that makes everything a little bit more beautiful..
What's Happening:
- The hub at Disneyland Paris has been adorned with a brand new topiary. This one is of Tick Tock, the crocodile from Peter Pan. Laughing Place had previously seen the topiary under construction, but now it looks amazing in place.
- TikTok joins a previously installed topiary of the Cheshire Cat from Alice in Wonderland, which was installed earlier this summer. It still looks great as well.
- Topiaries have become very popular creations at various Disney Parks. They're a big part of the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival every year.
More Disneyland Paris News:
- Check out our video of the Disney Princess Cavalcade now running at Disney Adventure World.
- Reservations are now open for the newly renovated rooms at the Disney Sequoia Lodge, which will open for guests early next year.
- Check out photos of the construction of the Wilderness Explorers Sky Swings.
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