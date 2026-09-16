Photos: Both New Disneyland Paris Hub Topiaries Now In Place

Tick Tock the crocodile has joined the Cheshire Cat at Disneyland Paris
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Like all Disney Parks, Disneyland Paris has been going through a lot of changes lately. Some of those changes are quite big. However, even the little updates add to the park's beauty, and we have pictures of one of those recent additions that makes everything a little bit more beautiful..

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Dirk Libbey
Dirk has been covering the entertainment industry, with a focus on theme parks, for over 10 years. Writing for Laughing Place is the first time he wasn't the only staff Disney nerd. His time not spent inside a theme park is spent wishing he was inside a theme park, and waiting for kids to get tall enough to go on all the rides.
View all articles by Dirk Libbey