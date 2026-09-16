Photos: Both New Disneyland Paris Hub Topiaries Now In Place

Tick Tock the crocodile has joined the Cheshire Cat at Disneyland Paris

Like all Disney Parks, Disneyland Paris has been going through a lot of changes lately. Some of those changes are quite big. However, even the little updates add to the park's beauty, and we have pictures of one of those recent additions that makes everything a little bit more beautiful..

What's Happening:

The hub at Disneyland Paris has been adorned with a brand new topiary. This one is of Tick Tock, the crocodile from Peter Pan. Laughing Place had previously seen the topiary under construction, but now it looks amazing in place.

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