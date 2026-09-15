Disney Sequoia Lodge at Disneyland Paris is Now Taking Reservations After Room Renovation

If you want to be among the first to experience the new rooms, it's time to book your stay.

At the end of 2025, Disneyland Paris revealed plans for a major room renovation at the Disney Sequoia Lodge that would include new room themes coming to the hotel. While we're still a few months away from being able to stay in the rooms, we now know when we'll be able to do so. Work is still ongoing, but the new rooms can now be booked.

What's Happening:

In a post to the Disneyland Paris Instagram account, it has been announced that booking is now available for the newly renovated and re-themed rooms at the Disney Sequoia Lodge.

Guests who book stays beginning February 19, 2027 will have the opportunity to stay in the newly re-themed rooms.

The rooms contain elements of Bambi, Brave, and Pocahontas.

Some images of what the new rooms look like were revealed, including some of the Bambi elements, such as silhouettes of Bambi and his father over the bed:

We also got an image of Bambi artwork on the walls. We'd previously seen some of the Pocahontas-related art as well.

You can also get a glimpse of the bathroom, as well as the all-important coffee maker.

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