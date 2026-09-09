Photos: Keelboat Returns to Rivers of the Far West at Disneyland Paris

Keelboats haven't been on this river since 2009.
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Over the last few months, Disneyland Paris has been adding some enhancements to their Rivers of the Far West in Frontierland. Installed overnight last night while we're visiting, we noticed one of the newest changes - the addition of a Keelboat on the shores of the river.

This addition is the fourth new scene to be added to the Rivers of the Far West, taking inspiration from classic concept artwork by Disney Legend Marc Davis. Over the last few months, new additions have been added that also feature a buffalo on a prairie, raccoons and a skunk on a floating long, and deer surrounding a stream that feeds into the river.

The Keelboat is new to the river, but not the first time Keelboats have been seen at the park before. Disneyland Paris was once home to the River Rogue Keelboats, which closed back in 2009 after debuting alongside the park back in 1992. They operated daily until 2000, gaining a seasonal status and opening sporadically from that point forward.

The Keelboat seen on the shore sports the name, Coyote, which was one of the two names featured aboard the original attraction, along with Raccoon. While the Keelboat was not installed at the time the video was taken, you can take a ride aboard the Molly Brown and see how everything fits in a lovely cruise down the Rivers of the Far West in our video below.

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Tony Betti
Originally from California where he studied a dying artform (hand-drawn animation), Tony has spent most of his adult life in the theme parks of Orlando. When he’s not writing for LP, he’s usually watching and studying something animated or arguing about “the good ole’ days” at the parks.
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Ben Breitbart
Benji is a lifelong Disney fan who also specializes in business and finance. Thankfully for us, he's able to combine these knowledge bases for Laughing Place, analyzing all of the moves The Walt Disney Company makes.
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