Photos: Keelboat Returns to Rivers of the Far West at Disneyland Paris

Over the last few months, Disneyland Paris has been adding some enhancements to their Rivers of the Far West in Frontierland. Installed overnight last night while we're visiting, we noticed one of the newest changes - the addition of a Keelboat on the shores of the river.

This addition is the fourth new scene to be added to the Rivers of the Far West, taking inspiration from classic concept artwork by Disney Legend Marc Davis. Over the last few months, new additions have been added that also feature a buffalo on a prairie, raccoons and a skunk on a floating long, and deer surrounding a stream that feeds into the river.

The Keelboat is new to the river, but not the first time Keelboats have been seen at the park before. Disneyland Paris was once home to the River Rogue Keelboats, which closed back in 2009 after debuting alongside the park back in 1992. They operated daily until 2000, gaining a seasonal status and opening sporadically from that point forward.

The Keelboat seen on the shore sports the name, Coyote, which was one of the two names featured aboard the original attraction, along with Raccoon. While the Keelboat was not installed at the time the video was taken, you can take a ride aboard the Molly Brown and see how everything fits in a lovely cruise down the Rivers of the Far West in our video below.