Exclusive New Art Coming to Rooms of Disney Sequoia Lodge at Disneyland Paris

Does the Disney Art on Demand system exist in Paris, too? These might be a problem.

New character art is being created exclusively for the ongoing refurbishment of Disney Sequoia Lodge at Disneyland Paris, with the destination giving us a sneak peek at some of the new pieces.

What's Happening:

Refurbishment work is still taking place at Disney Sequoia Lodge, one of the official on-site resorts of Disneyland Paris.

The refurbishment - which began earlier this year - is bringing a modern aesthetic to the resort, along with room themes featuring art from Bambi and Pocahontas, while still retaining the woodland and nature feel of the resort.

Part of this refurbishment also includes brand new art pieces that have been created through a collaboration between Walt Disney Imagineering in Paris and the Walt Disney Animation Studios.

Today, Disneyland Paris has revealed sneak peeks at some of the art themed to Bambi and Pocahontas that will be featured in the refurbished classic rooms that can now be booked for stays starting on February 19, 2027.

These exclusive pieces showcase the hotel’s new artistic direction, paying tribute to the beauty of nature while celebrating Disney characters who live in the forest.

Guests will be able to enjoy those renovated rooms starting in the first quarter of 2027. Afterward, the rest of the rooms and all the areas of Disney Sequoia Lodge, such as the lobby and the restaurant, shopping and recreation areas, will be renovated and redesigned progressively.

The hotel will continue welcoming guests while the renovation work continues.

L'Histoire:

Disney Sequoia Lodge opened in 1992 with the rest of the Euro Disney Resort, now known as Disneyland Paris.

The hotel is situated just beyond Disney Village and the Hotel New York - The Art of Marvel on the shores of Lake Disney.

It is nestled among a large wooded area that was built and consists of trees that were imported from North America, including of course, Sequoias.

Notably, Disney Sequoia Lodge is the first of its kind having opened in 1992, with a lodge style resort now featured at several Disney Destinations around the globe - notably, Disney’s Wilderness Lodge at Walt Disney World, Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel and Spa at the Disneyland Resort, and Disney Explorer Lodge at the Hong Kong Disneyland Resort, opening in 1994, 2001, and 2017 respectively.

For more information about this hotel, or others at the Disneyland Paris Resort, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel.