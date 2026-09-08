Disneyland Paris Extends Disney Enchanted Christmas into World of Frozen for First Time While Favorite Festive Fun Returns
Disney Adventure World gets their own dash of holiday fun in Arendelle.
For the first time, Disneyland Paris' Disney Enchanted Christmas festivities are extending to Disney Adventure World and the new World of Frozen, while other favorites and plenty of festive fun returns.
What's Happening:
- Though their Halloween festivities have yet to begin, Disneyland Paris is sharing more details for their upcoming Disney Enchanted Christmas festivities at the destination.
- This year, for the first time in EVER, the Christmas fun also leaves Disneyland Paris and heads into Disney Adventure World's new World of Frozen.
- Guests will be able to celebrate Christmas in Arendelle from as early as November 7th to January at 6th, 2027, in the all-new World of Frozen at Disneyland Paris.
- Elsa’s magic, traditional Arendelle decorations, The Arendelle carollers, a special ceremony on the fjord and, of course, snow, transform the village into a holiday wonderland.
- Ring in the season with Anna and Elsa during their Christmas ceremony on the fjord, sing heartwarming harmonies in the streets of the village during The Arendelle carollers show and share the warm wishes (and hugs!) with the two sisters, Kristoff and many more Arendelle friends.
- At Disneyland Paris, an extra special festive spirit awaits on the twinkling streets of the park, complete with giant, sparkling tree. You may even see snow on Main Street, U.S.A.
- In Town Square, the giant Christmas tree is illuminated many times throughout the day and evening, and the holiday fun continues when Mickey & Friends, Disney Princess Characters and Santa stop by during Mickey's Dazzling Christmas Parade to join in.
- Mickey’s Dazzling Christmas Parade takes place day and night, with Mickey & Friends, Disney Princess Characters and Santa gliding down Main Street, U.S.A. on floats covered in their own twinkling Christmas tree design. This parade glows bright, adding even more enchantment at night.
- This year, guests can experience magical Disney Character Encounters and even have their photo taken with Santa.
- For festive fun with Mickey & Friends, Guests can head to Town Square. For merry moments alongside Disney Princess Characters, head to Central Plaza. Castle Courtyard will feature moments with Princess Aurora and Prince Phillip. And if guests head over to Castle Stage, they may see a certain Mrs. Claus herself.
- At Videopolis, guests can sing along with Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Daisy Goofy and Clarabelle as they swing into the Christmas spirit with the show, Let’s Sing Christmas! With festive songs, this celebration of music proves that there’s nothing quite like a merry tune to bring everyone together.
- Guests can also gather around the table and enjoy holiday specialities with quick-bites, table service specials, tasty treats and comforting drinks, all inspired by the warmth and wonder of the season.
- Some restaurants, such as Au Chalet de la Marionette, will be offering some holiday specials. There's even a winter market – Les Chalets Gourmands – where festive flavors and feel-good moments celebrate the season at Disneyland Paris.
- Dazzling decorations and holiday garb and merchandise inspired by Disney Enchanted Christmas will be available, perfect to wear at the park or during holidays for years to come.
- The fun also extends to the Disney Hotels of Disneyland Paris, where each hotel brings their own holiday style and decor. Guests who stay at the Disneyland Hotel will be able to celebrate Christmas in their own royal festive fairy tale.
- Disney Enchanted Christmas takes over Disneyland Paris starting on November 7th, 2026 with the fun lasting until January 6, 2027.
A First for Frozen:
- Earlier this year, we were teased - though common sense would also dictate - that this would be the first year that World of Frozen would celebrate the Christmas Season.
- Largely because this new land, themed to the smash-hit Walt Disney Animation Studios film, Frozen, only opened at Disney Adventure World back in March.
- At the time, details were vague but we knew that there would at least be a plethora of decor.
- Now, we're learning more about the multiple entertainment offerings and shows that the area will feature as part of Disney Enchanted Christmas.
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