Step Inside Arendelle: Iconic Locations Brought to Life at World of Frozen at Disney Adventure World

Explore Elsa's Ice Palace, Arendelle Castle, and more in the newly reimagined Disney Adventure World.

It’s almost time for the gates to open at World of Frozen, the newest and most anticipated expansion coming to Disneyland Paris. Beginning March 29, 2026, the resort’s newly reimagined second park, Disney Adventure World, will welcome one of the most immersive lands ever created, bringing Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Frozen to life.

What’s Happening:

Every detail found in the kingdom of Arendelle is absolutely worth melting for, bridging the gap directly from screen to reality.

Step inside Arendelle Castle where the familiar stone façade and iconic bridge welcome you, while subtle glimmers of Elsa’s Ice Magic decorate the exterior. Inside, you can greet Anna and Elsa at A Royal Encounter and even chat with the portraits lining the hallway.

Down by Arendelle Bay, you’ll find the exact spot where Anna and Hans had their meet-cute. The boat Anna falls into is docked right in the water.

Stand before the clock tower and lighthouse where Anna and Hans danced. At the top of every hour, listen closely as the familiar notes of "Do You Want to Build a Snowman?" echo through the kingdom.

Towering above the land, Elsa's Ice Palace shimmers over the entire kingdom, covered in thousands of crystal-like details that catch the light.

A Kingdom of Details Awaits

Beyond the main landmarks, the magic extends to a flurry of hidden details and storytelling elements:

On Frozen Ever After, the boat journey leads to the moment Elsa unleashes her ice magic in her Ice Palace.

At the frosty finale of the attraction, Marshmallow stands alongside the mischievous, giggling Snowgies from the Frozen Fever short.

At the heart of Arendelle Village, the Friendship Fountain features delicate frozen fractals representing the act of true love that saved Anna.

Inside the Nordic Crowns Tavern, look above the doorway to spot one of the adorable cats from the Olaf’s Frozen Adventure short. This is a direct Easter egg connection to a second cat found at the Golden Crocus Inn at Hong Kong Disneyland.

More on World of Frozen:

About Walt Disney Animation Studios' Frozen:

Released in 2013, Frozen was loosely inspired by Hans Christian Andersen's fairy tale The Snow Queen.

The film was a massive critical and commercial success, becoming the highest-grossing animated film of all time at the time of its release.

It won two Academy Awards: Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song for the inescapable anthem, Let It Go"

The iconic soundtrack was penned by husband-and-wife songwriting duo Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez, who have continued to write music for the franchise's sequels and theme park expansions.

The franchise's success lead to the overhaul of Epcot's Maelstrom into Frozen Ever After, and eventually fully immersive lands in Hong Kong, Tokyo, and now Paris.

The original film and its shorts are available to stream on Disney+.

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